Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

CtrackEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    China announces zero-tariff access for African countries, boosting trade opportunities

    China has announced a zero-tariff policy granting duty-free access to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. This significant move, announced in mid-2025, aims to deepen trade ties and open the Chinese market to a wider range of African products.
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Source: Nattanan Srisut via
    Source: Nattanan Srisut via 123RF

    The policy is expected to enhance export opportunities across the continent, positioning African businesses to better compete in the world’s second-largest economy.

    In line with this development, Wesgro, the Western Cape’s trade, tourism, and investment promotion agency, recently facilitated the participation of a Western Cape delegation at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), held from 12 to 15 June 2025 in Changsha, China. CAETE is one of the largest trade exhibitions globally, creating direct linkages between African businesses and the Chinese market.

    The delegation included exporters and trade facilitators showcasing products such as organic cosmetics, wines, spices, fresh flowers, teas, and nutritional goods.

    Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander says: "China is a key trading partner for the Western Cape. In 2024, total exports from the province to China reached R11.76bn, making it one of the largest export markets for the province.

    "If we are to realise our provincial objective of trebling exports from the province by 2035, growth in new markets will be essential. Over the coming weeks, Wesgro will work to understand how businesses can best leverage new opportunities flowing from this announcement.”

    The agency continues to focus on expanding access to other strategic markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), India, Brazil, and the Middle East.

    “Market diversification is critical to building resilience and long-term growth for Western Cape businesses,” Stander added. “By supporting engagements in key global markets like China, we’re advancing our strategic mandate to drive trade and investment.”

    Strategic partnerships drive African market access

    Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at business and commercial banking, Standard Bank Group, highlighted the catalytic potential of China’s zero-tariff policy for African exporters, saying: “At Business and Commercial Banking, we pride ourselves on turning possibilities into opportunities for the businesses that power Africa’s vibrant economies.

    "China’s zero-tariff policy presents a catalytic opportunity, and through strategic platforms and our strategic partnerships with entities such as Wesgro, we support businesses convert policy into progress by unlocking direct access to high-potential buyers,” says Robertson.

    “By leveraging our digital trade capabilities, sector-specific support, and cross-border partnerships, we empower clients to start, manage and grow, not just in China, but across the African continent and other key global markets. We are about enabling long-term growth through market access that is practical, scalable and sustainable.”

    Wesgro has partnered with Standard Bank Group to facilitate Western Cape exporters’ participation at CAETE 2025, connecting local businesses directly with Chinese buyers and fostering market access under this new trade landscape.

    Read more: trade relations, African trade, Wesgro, export industry, logistics and transport, trade expo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz