    Transnet, unions seal three-year wage deal after strike threat

    Transnet has concluded a wage agreement with its recognised labour unions, securing an 18% salary increase over three years. The agreement follows recent strike threats from majority union UNTU.
    By Alexander Winning
    13 Jun 2025
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    "The finalisation of the three-year wage agreement provides labour stability and will enable the company to focus on its immediate strategic priorities of improving operational and financial performance," Transnet said in a statement.

    UNTU had previously held out for a 10% wage increase and a single-year agreement, while smaller union SATAWU in March agreed to a 17.5% deal spread over three years.

    The last time there was a major strike at Transnet, in 2022, it affected commodities exports, including fresh produce and minerals, from Africa's biggest economy.

    The government has been trying to reform Transnet to make it more efficient.

    The company has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services because of equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of under-investment, holding back economic growth in a similar way to state power utility Eskom.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Alexander Winning

    Reporting by Alexander Winning; additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Aurora Ellis.
