It's official, BizTrends is award-winning excellence and... we couldn’t have done it without you!

Issued by Bizcommunity.com
19 Sep 2024
Welcome to the launch of BizTrends 2025 – Neural Networking and the 20th iteration celebrating Bizcommunity’s BizTrends Report!
With the current speed and scope of business trends accelerating now is the time to plan your BizTrends 2025 presence!

Always a highlight on the business publishing calendar, Bizcommunity’s annual BizTrends Content Feature was officially acknowledged at this year’s IAB Bookmarks Awards with a Bronze Pixel in the Publisher Promotional Brand-Building category, confirming that associating your brand with BizTrends content provides award-winning presence and content excellence for contributors, sponsors and industry stakeholders.

And... of course we couldn’t have done it without you!

The intellectual capital of our sponsors and the hundreds of South Africa’s leading business futurists who so generously share their trend insights each year has allowed us to claim this proud industry recognition, which annually empowers the Bizcommunity audience of over 600,000 readers, from learner to leader, with BizTrend content and platform excellence.

And... we’re getting ready to do it all over again!

#BizTrends2025 starts now

In this the 20th edition of the BizTrends Report, we’re getting ready to upshift with the trends. Readers and advertisers can expect even more influential trendsetter contributions, daily multimedia trend updates across social channels to engage a broader audience, trend discussions, and state-of-the-trends visual interest.

We’re inviting you to get in touch to associate your brand with all the award-winning excellence and excitement that is BizTrends | Neural Networking Special Edition | 2025!

Watch how we did it >>

Call now to find out more about BizTrends2025 sponsorship

  • BizTrends2025 Headline sponsorship – Premium run-of-site options

  • BizTrends2025 Industry sponsorship – Sponsor trends in any of 19 industry sectors

  • BizTrends2025 Category sponsorship – Sponsorship of specific or bespoke topics such as AI, Digital Marketing, Youth Marketing or choose your own.

#BizTrends2025 starts now! moc.ytinummoczib@pihsrosnopSsdnerTziB.

