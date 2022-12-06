Reigniting the industry: The ACA’s bold path forward

Sharleen James, chairperson of the ACA, outlines the association’s bold new direction, emphasising key initiatives such as the formation of industry-specific ‘tribes’. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the ACA remains relevant and influential in shaping the future of the advertising and communications industry.

Sharleen James, chairperson of the ACA and director at Accenture Song.

The advertising and communications industry has weathered storm after storm, but now is the time for resurgence. As chair of the ACA, I’m thrilled to share the incredible momentum we've built as we push the boundaries to lead our industry into a vibrant future.

Recently, the ACA has faced its share of scrutiny – questions about the relevance and ability of an associations such as the one we have, to lead amidst shrinking margins, and a tough marketing landscape. This has not dampened our resolve, but rather we’ve embraced these challenges head-on. The last 18 months, from both an operational and strategic perspective, have been a period of radical reinvention and focus. We’ve geared up to guide, protect and

inform the industry.

We’re here, we’re determined, and we’re tackling issues that are critical in our space. There are numerous issues and views to tackle, but we’re one profession, and our determination will ensure we act as one, and speak with one voice!

The power of transformation

We’ve embarked on a comprehensive strategic overhaul, one that has not only revitalized our leadership but also sharpened our value proposition. With a dynamic, experienced and respected executive director steering the ship, we’re not just changing perceptions – we’re regaining the unwavering confidence of our members and stakeholders.

Here’s how we’re making waves:

1. Maximizing board impact

Our 26-member board is no ordinary group. These industry leaders are leveraging their diverse skills and talents like never before. Despite the demanding roles they each hold in their respective agencies, there’s a renewed sense of commitment. This isn’t just voluntary work; it’s a passion-driven mission to elevate our industry.

2. Supercharging member value

We’re proving that ACA membership is worth every cent. Our basket of benefits, monthly newsletter, and proactive tackling of the Tender & Pitches process are just the beginning. The value we deliver directly impacts our members' success, and we’re not stopping until every member feels the impact.

3. Revitalizing the Effie Awards

Remember when the Effie Awards were met with a lukewarm reception? Those days are gone. The Effies are now the talk of the town, drawing the highest number of entrants this year and featuring an all-star judging panel representing every corner of the industry. The excitement is palpable!

Turning words into action: Our tribes

The groundwork laid by the previous Exco was solid, and we’re currently in full execution mode. We’re moving from 'saying' to 'doing', and our refocused strategy targeted at addressing the critical issues an industry board is entrusted with tackling. Enter our specialised committees – our 'tribes' – where every board member is not simply a figurehead or representative, but rather driving meaningful change. Below is an overview of the tribes that have been constituted, and the core focus for each.

Creativity and effectiveness Deputy ACA Chair Luca Garallelli leads this charge, placing creative effectiveness at the forefront. With the Loeries CEO now represented on the ACA Board, as well as endorsement of the Effie Awards from the Creative Circle, we’re setting the stage for groundbreaking developments.

Transformation and DEI Thabang Swambane heads this tribe, taking on the most pressing issue of our time – diversity, equity, and inclusion. We’re not just ticking boxes; we’re ensuring the ACA plays an integral role in the ongoing review of the Mac Charter Codes. These codes, born from the ACA and shaped by industry stalwarts, are set to drive the transformation our industry desperately needs.

Regulatory issues Under Adishia Singh’s leadership, this tribe is navigating the complex regulatory landscape with finesse. Among others, we’re spearheading the input into highly contentious Copyright Amendment Bill, backed by a powerhouse team well-versed in the regulatory intricacies of our industry.

Industry research We’re diving deep, lead by Gillian Rightford, with three major industry research projects, including a Transformational Survey that will reveal the true impact of DEI efforts. This is data that will drive our decisions and set the standard for the future.

Future of communication Jarred Cinman leads this tribe, with an eye on the future. As technology evolves at lightning speed, we’re keeping our industry ahead of the curve. From generative AI to innovations that will shape tomorrow, this tribe is where the super-smart minds of our industry gather to forge the path forward. August marked the launch of the 'future of communication' tribe’s monthly series, AI in Advertising, providing cutting-edge insights into the future of communication. This initiative, among others, sets the stage for continuous engagement, ensuring the ACA remains at the forefront of shaping the industry's future.

Education and skills development Here’s the irony: South Africa faces high youth unemployment, yet we’re grappling with a skills shortage in our industry. The ACA, together with the 'education' tribe under Sarah Dexter’s stewardship, is tackling this head-on. Our Future Ballers event invites young talent to industry events, bridging the gap between senior marketers and the next generation. We’re also setting up a Youth Board and combining bursary efforts with Loeries to create one massive pot of opportunity.

Association growth The backbone of a strong association, one that can effectively guide, protect and inform, is a broad, representative and involved membership base. Headed by Derek Coles, the 'growth' tribe will focus its core activities on streamlining the basket of benefits on offer, bringing additional members into the fold and seeking added value partnerships within the industry.

Collaborating for a stronger industry

We’re not doing this alone, however. By working closely with other industry bodies like MASA, IAB, and ARB on joint initiatives, we’re building an industry that’s not just effective but unstoppable. Together, we’re driving growth and striving to get our industry back to its winning ways.

The ACA’s journey from introspection to bold action is proof of our unwavering commitment to tackling the industry's critical challenges. Our refocused strategy and the establishment of industry tribes mark the dawn of a new era – moving from promise to performance – one where the ACA leads with impact, innovation, and a relentless drive for success.



