    #Newsmaker: Sharleen James, new Razor PR MD – Elevating creativity in communications

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    3 Feb 2025
    Speaking to Sharleen James, recently announced as Razor Public Relations’ – a division of The Up & Up Group (the African affiliate of M&C Saatchi) new managing director, she says currently it is an interesting time for the communications space.
    Sharleen James, new managing director of Razor PR says she has always had an interest in the brand and communications side of the industry(Image supplied)
    “With the complexity in the world today, from public relations, reputation and crisis management, the elements of communications have never been more important. I am very excited to be joining the industry at this critical time."

    Complementing roles

    She joins the agency's strong leadership team, bringing transformation and training skills to the table. Her role will be to manage and grow the business and its teams.

    She will work closely with Dustin Chick, who founded Razor, in 2020, and now moves into the chief executive officer role (from the managing director role), with an emphasis on strategy.

    “We complement each other, and I think we make a strong team for the business.”

    Next step for Razor

    Razor is five years old and during that time has been very successful.

    “My appointment and this structure is part of the agency’s next step in its journey, one that builds on its strong foundations and successes over the past half a decade.”

    Elevating creativity

    James says as part of her role she will work to elevate the work and creativity in this space.

    “The agency fundamentals are in place, and they are done well. Now it is time to push the envelope and move more into the creative space."

    She says because she comes from a creative background, it is natural for her to ensure that creativity is embedded in everything they do.

    “This is good business practice because there is a direct correlation between creativity and business results,” adds James.

    The right one

    James says she has always had an interest in the brand and communications side of the industry but moving into the communications industry was not something she was actively pursuing.

    “While this move wasn't conscious, I was at a point where I wanted to pivot my career. There were several avenues I could have chosen from, but when this one came along it felt right, and I knew it was the one.”

    Communications agencies to ACA

    James is also the ACA chair, a position she will continue to hold.

    “I think this is also an opportunity to bring the communications aspect into the ACA, so I am keen to drive that.”

    James has worked in agencies such as King James and Ogilvy. She was the group managing director in South Africa for Accenture Song, before moving to Razor.

    communications, Public relations, creativity, Dustin Chick, #Newsmaker, PR, Razor PR, Accenture Song, agency appointment, Sharleen James
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Let's do Biz