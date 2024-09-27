Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    News Marketing & Media PR & Communications

    Razor PR crowned Medium Consultancy of the Year at PRCA Platinum Awards

    27 Sep 2024
    Razor PR was named Medium Consultancy of the Year at the recent Public Relations Consultants Association’s (PRCA) Annual Global Platinum Awards that took place in London.
    (Image supplied) Razor partner & managing director, Dustin Chick. Razor PR was named Medium Consultancy of the Year at the Public Relations Consultants Association’s Annual Global Platinum Awards recently
    The PRCA Platinum Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the very highest standards in global public relations, offering organisations and individuals the opportunity to benchmark work against the leading practitioners and teams from around the world.

    Entry to the Platinum Awards is available exclusively to award-winning agencies only, teams and individuals, as well as those who’ve been shortlisted in awards programmes within the past 12 months.

    The Awards pit leading entries from around the world against each other to showcase and reward what is ultimately the very best in global communications

    “The rise of African PR agencies on the global stage is a moment of great significance for our whole industry, bringing with it a fresh flavour of agility, out-of-the-box thinking and challenging many of the established global norms around creativity and effectiveness.

    “We are deeply humbled by this award, but we are equally proud for what it means for other African agencies like ours that take their spots as among the world’s best,” says Razor partner & managing director, Dustin Chick.

    A foundation of trust

    Razor was launched by M&C Saatchi in January 2020, just ahead of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

    It has gone on to become of the most awarded agencies from and in Africa, most recently being named by industry publication Provoke as African Agency of the Year as well as Agency of the Future.

    In 2021 Provoke named Razor the Best New Agency in the World and in 2022 ranked it the 5th most creative PR agency globally.

    “The role public relations and strategic communications play in the overall marketing mix has become critical in knitting together the public-facing stories brands and the companies behind them tell the world.

    What is more important, is that this is done with a foundation of trust – the undeniable ability to make brands part of other people’s conversations in the most selfless way, while truly earning relevance and impact as a result,” says Chick.

    “The future of African PR is bright, and we cannot wait to see what happens next,” he adds.

