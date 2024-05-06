Clockwork packs a punch with some honest (but funny) conversations at the Nedbank IMC

Award-winning creative agency Clockwork joined this year’s Nedbank IMC as the exclusive workshop partner. Their 'unscripted, unfiltered and probably reckless' initiative was a creative way of showcasing serious industry topics in a fun and authentic fashion. Industry icons, one of whom had been a keynote speaker earlier in the day, battled it out in a game show-type vibe that heralded much laughter.

Hosted by well-known funny man Glen Biderman-Pam, panellists included both marketing and communications industry heavyweights including Mike Sharman, Maps Maponyane, Johanna McDowall, Jessica Wheeler, Marcel Swain,Taz Ramphisa, and Tom Manners.

Clockwork is a globally recognised, independent creative and communications agency with headquarters in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and London. Since 2013, they have grown into a fully-fledged integrated agency. Led by co-founder Tom Manners, the team has clocked up more than 40+ award winning campaigns including 11 Cannes Lions.

“Honest conversations like this workshop, let us laugh about the things that we often take too seriously,” said Manners. “The Nedbank IMC was a perfect forum for us to engage and grow with key industry leaders – there’s no other event with so many senior marketers in one place at one time.”

In an industry that’s ever-evolving it’s crucial to keep the marketing conversations alive and thriving so that marketers share and grow together – something that both Clockwork and the Nedbank IMC are committed to doing. “It’s precisely why we encourage new partnerships, new speakers and new ideas. With Clockwork as our workshop partner, we are finding innovative ways of sharing our Marketing is Business message,” explains Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.



