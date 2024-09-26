Celebrating our first Prism Award for the launch of Prime Hydration Energy Drink in SA

The Prism Awards, hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa), are the most significant recognition of excellence in public relations and communications in Southern Africa. The awards were held on 21 September 2024, celebrating outstanding PR campaigns under the theme of ink, a powerful metaphor for the art of storytelling, which lies at the heart of the profession. As Plato famously said: “Those who tell the stories, rule society.”

Brand Influence’s Prime Hydration campaign, #DrinkPrimeWithCheckers, in partnership with Checkers, stood out for its ability to not only introduce a new product but also create a strong cultural connection with South African audiences. Activating and connecting communities of conversation using 150 nano and micro-influencers who opted in to the Prime project with Brand Influence, created unique and relatable storytelling, successfully positioned Prime Hydration Energy Drink as a must-have beverage for Gen Z consumers, and demonstrated the buying power delivered by social proof.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised at the Prism Awards. This award is a testament to our dedication to creating authentic and impactful campaigns that celebrate the credibility of individual storytelling and the power of consumer-generated content when scaled with a community of influencers. The success of the Prime Hydration Energy Drink launch reflects our belief in the power of human-driven narratives and genuine stories to drive brand awareness, engagement, and growth," says Lori Mauerberger Weiner, founder and managing director Brand Influence.

The 2024 Prism Awards featured 148 winners across a variety of categories. This award for launching a new product or service to the South African market speaks to Brand Influence’s growing presence and reputation for driving massive reach, awareness, consideration and conversion. The agency delivers innovative PR strategies and builds bespoke audiences to connect brands to consumers who are already actively engaged with a higher propensity to convert – driving real-time sales uplift.

“With this bronze award, we celebrate our expertise and ability to move with the times. Gen Z has flipped the marketing funnel and we understand that it’s not the brands who shout the loudest that win. Today, brands must be brave enough to have conversations that place their consumers at the centre of an unfolding social story. It’s the power of these stories that launch new products the most effectively,” concludes Mauerberger Weiner.

As the public relations industry evolves, Brand Influence is committed to pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling and engagement by giving this new generation of consumers a voice and a means to connect with brands meaningfully. Visit Brand Influence’s three omni-channel B2C platforms to see recruitment in action, Beauty Bulletin, Brand Advisor, and Service Insider.

Watch our video to learn more about our campaign for Prime:



The Prism Awards also coincided with the inaugural PrismS Summit, where industry leaders gathered to explore the future of public relations. Topics covered included the integration of artificial intelligence, responsible communication, and how the industry can tackle issues like climate change and greenwashing.

Paul Reynell, chief judge of the Prism Awards, noted: “The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement, and connection in the market. These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world.”

For Brand Influence, this first Prism Award is just the beginning. As the agency continues to work with brands across multiple sectors, and with the art of storytelling firmly at the heart of everything it does, the agency is well-positioned to further establish itself as a leader in the evolving world of digital PR and communications.

