What is community influencer marketing?

Our unique approach connects brands with niche yet highly diverse audiences through our special interest platforms using an omni-channel strategy. We promote projects and recruit targeted groups of nano and micro-influencers across each platform’s websites and databases, social media channels, newsletters, and via targeted performance media advertising. This achieves both precision targeting whilst also landing broad cultural reach and engagement for our clients.

What is community-generated content?

Community-generated content (CGC) refers to genuine, purpose-driven content created by members of a brand’s community. This is where we step in. We help brands grow their communities by finding and recruiting superfans who amplify brand love using mass-scale social proof.

Imagine the power of 1,000 brand loyalists going live at the same time with up to three posts each – potentially generating 3,000 social media posts from customers who genuinely love a brand! This content compels individuals to think, feel, act, and share, encompassing both influencer-generated content from those with higher follower counts (IGC) and user-generated content from those with smaller audiences (UGC).

Community influencer marketing for actionable insights

Content rollouts include social media posts, unboxing videos, customer reviews, and more. At Brand Influence Agency, we don’t just facilitate content creation – we ignite and amplify ecosystems of communities into one large-scale influencer and consumer community per project.

A core component of our recruitment methodology is strategic, tailored surveys, attracting thousands of applicants per project. Our clients gain extensive data points on all opt-ins, with the opportunity to acquire even richer insights from the influencer community we curate and handpick for each project.

The power of community-generated content

In an era where consumers crave relatable and genuine connections, community-generated content is an essential tool for building trust and social proof. Incorporating CGC into a brand’s content strategy significantly enhances consumer confidence and drives engagement.

As Neil Patel confirms: "Content remains one of the best ways to educate your audience and build genuine connections that result in conversions," (neilpatel.com).

Community creation at scale

Today, anyone has the potential to influence. Leading brands engage not only influencers but also customers, employees, ambassadors, and brand enthusiasts. We activate branded communities comprising all types of creators, tapping into the creativity and passion of those who genuinely connect with a brand.

This approach supercharges traditional influencer marketing, ensuring a mix of content that resonates deeply with target audiences and enhances trust. We connect unique and diverse voices to shape the right conversation naturally. Our influencer communities and their audiences organically merge into one large conversation that goes viral, significantly increasing our clients’ share of voice.

TikTok & Instagram lead the way

These platforms are integral to brands looking to reach younger, more engaged audiences who value creativity, and relatable content.

TikTok, in particular, has witnessed explosive growth, especially among Gen Z users who are drawn to its short-form, highly engaging video content. With over 9 million active users in South Africa (Statista), TikTok provides an ideal space for influencer marketing projects that capture short attention spans and drive genuine connections. Its algorithm prioritises organic reach, allowing smaller influencers to make a significant impact.

Instagram, with its combination of stories, reels, and feed posts, remains a cornerstone for influencer marketing. The platform’s visual nature makes it ideal for more premium UGC. Instagram’s algorithm also rewards consistent engagement, making it a prime space for nano and micro-influencers to nurture direct, meaningful connections with their audiences.

The power of nano and micro-influencers

Nano and micro-influencers have emerged as the trusted consumer voices brands need. With followings ranging from 1,000 to 100,000, these influencers maintain high relatability. Their audiences see them as genuine, and their content is perceived as more trustworthy compared to mainstream influencers with larger followings, which today’s audiences equate to paid advertising.

This makes nano and micro-influencers incredibly effective in building trust and driving conversions. Research from Influence.co found that nano and micro-influencers typically achieve engagement rates between 5 and 10%, significantly higher than macro and celebrity influencers, whose engagement rates often fall below 2% (Influence.co).

At Brand Influence Agency, we tap into the power of these influencers across our three platforms to curate the right branded community for each project. With our targeted approach, we ensure that every influencer aligns with a brand’s values and that their content speaks directly to the community’s interests and needs.

The benefits of a large library of UGC through community influencer marketing

One of the standout benefits of community influencer marketing is the ability to create a vast library of user-generated content (UGC). By leveraging diverse, niche communities across our omni-channel platforms, we generate a wealth of content for brand teams to utilise in marketing initiatives, creative direction, and consumer research.

Having access to a large UGC library per project enables brands to:

Enhance credibility and trust: Content created by relatable voices provides the social proof consumers crave. Studies show that 79% of people say user-generated content highly impacts their purchasing decisions (Nielsen).

Content created by relatable voices provides the social proof consumers crave. Studies show that 79% of people say user-generated content highly impacts their purchasing decisions (Nielsen). Fuel ongoing engagement: A continual stream of fresh content keeps audiences engaged and maintains brand visibility across multiple touchpoints.

Create compelling projects: The variety of UGC – from customer reviews and testimonials to influencer endorsements – provides brands with powerful content that drives engagement and conversions.

Practice cost-efficiency: UGC is often more affordable than traditional advertising while delivering exceptional reach and impact.

Practice community bonding: A strong UGC library deepens the relationship between brands and their superfans, driving consideration and conversion.

Building a strong community through user-generated content

User-generated content is a powerful tool for building stronger communities. It fosters connection and collaboration, encourages diversity and inclusivity, establishes trust and relatability, and supports sustainable brand growth. UGC creates a sense of belonging and participation, encouraging ongoing engagement and collaboration.

Conclusion

At Brand Influence Agency, we are committed to leveraging our hybrid model to build and activate branded communities with real people that audiences trust. By combining creative agency expertise with proprietary media ownership, we ensure brands connect with the right audiences through genuine and relatable content.

