Banner: From nano to micro to macro and mega brand influence: We help creators scale their careers

A community-driven approach to influencer marketing

Discover how Brand Influence Agency’s unique approach to community influencer marketing has created a dynamic ecosystem of diverse and unique content creators who form part of some of South Africa's most loved voices online.

Beyond paid partnerships: The power of #GIFTED campaigns

At Brand Influence Agency, we understand that taking an independent and editorialised approach to content is key to creating credible connections between brands and audiences. That’s why we’ve pioneered a content marketing approach that feels organic, relatable, and true to the creator’s voice and real experiences. Rather than using traditional ‘paid partnership’ labelling, we adopt the #GIFTED approach, conducting this at scale with up to a thousand personalities going live on social media at the same time.

Empowering creators through real, unscripted content

By offering our influencer community the chance to apply to the projects that appeal to them personally, and receive a product hamper or experience in exchange for their time and post production, we empower them to craft content that is real for them. It’s unscripted and, most importantly, it’s their truthful individual endorsement.

Scaling UGC: Turning nano and micro influencers into brand advocates

The real trade exchange? We guide our influencer communities to be their own editors, providing publishing guidance and mentorship where needed. Additionally, we use our own publishing platforms across multiple channels to drive project engagement and spotlight top performers.

This approach encourages influencers to be themselves while motivating them to level up their content creator game. By working with nano and micro influencers and showcasing real consumer experiences, brands receive user-generated content (UGC) that feels personal and organic to their followers.

The secret to authentic engagement: Survey-driven recruitment

Our survey-driven recruitment approach across the agency’s multiple media channels, both owned and third-party, enables us to handpick and vet an army of brand lovers. We empower these content creators to realise the commercial power of being genuine—the key to building meaningful relationships with their audience.

The impact of scaling UGC with hundreds of nano and micro influencers results in an online explosion of branded, community-generated content, (CGC). We switch on one curated and cohesive brand army of content creators who are passionate about sharing their experiences and advocating for the brands they love.

Influencer spotlight: Sarette Labuschagne’s journey to growth

“Authenticity is everything in content creation, and Brand Influence Agency truly understands that. Their approach has allowed me to collaborate with brands in a way that feels natural, real, and aligned with my personal style. Growing as a content creator means finding the right opportunities that resonate with your voice, and they’ve been instrumental in that journey. From my early days in beauty to building my home & lifestyle brand, their support has helped me scale while staying true to my audience. It’s exciting to be part of a community that values creativity, individuality, and real connections,” says Sarette Labuschagne, a leading Home & Lifestyle influencer.

Sarette has grown her Instagram account to over 20,000, and over 26,500 on TikTok, building a thriving personal brand that resonates with her audience. Brand Influence Agency is proud to have been part of Sarette’s content creator journey and the team still vividly recalls working with her on numerous beauty projects, powered by Beauty Bulletin.

15 years of pioneering community influencer marketing

The agency has been at the forefront of community influencer marketing for over 15 years. Our pioneering methodology was designed to give real people a chance to connect with big brands while developing their careers as content creators. This community-driven approach allows us to scale campaigns like never before, ensuring that our clients benefit from diverse, unique content that lands their brand with cultural relevance and maximises engagement.

“The power of community-driven marketing lies in its ability to scale. We bring together influencers who share similar passions and values, allowing brands to reach niche audiences in an authentic way. This generates the most valuable kind of engagement.” - Lori Weiner, founder of Brand Influence Agency.

Nurturing long-term influencer relationships

What sets us apart from other influencer marketing agencies is our focus on nurturing long-term relationships with creators, guiding them to become key opinion leaders for big brands with their followers. Our high human-touch model provides the mentorship and support influencers need to grow their audiences, refine their content strategies, and unlock new skills and opportunities.

“What I love about Brand Influence Agency is that it's not just about getting free products. It's about growing as a creator, working with brands that actually fit into my lifestyle, and being a part of a community that hypes you up, like their favourite Auntie at the family braai, ” says Steph Mashigo on her Instagram page, @raising_mashigos.

Brand Influence Agency’s B2C platforms: Connecting brands with passionate creators

Brand Influence Agency’s three established B2C platforms - Beauty Bulletin, Brand Advisor, and Service Insider—have helped us create a highly engaged and targeted community of influencers. These platforms cover a range of niche interests, including beauty, wellness, food and beverage, retail, and more. Through these platforms, we are able to provide tailored opportunities for creators to engage in campaigns that align with their passions and values.

Amplifying influence: How our media channels drive engagement

“Brand Influence Agency’s platforms have given me an opportunity to connect with brands that I would only have dreamed of working with, and now I have a portfolio of content that showcases my abilities and skills as a content creator. This is my creative outlet, and I'm so glad that I can continue my passion with the help of Brand Influence Agency,” says Nirvashna Padachie Mohundass on her Instagram page, @nirvashna_pm.

By tapping into our extensive media inventory, which includes newsletters, website content, and social media channels, we’re able to amplify the conversations created by our influencer community. This ensures that multiple pieces of content from different creators reach the same overlapping audience, driving frequency and reach across various digital touchpoints. Our unique hashtag strategy helps to create a credible conversation and unify the community of creators into a trial team or tribe that campaigns organically on behalf of the brand.

#WhyILoveBrandInfluence: A campaign for emerging influencers

As content creators scale their careers, the agency turns to its current nano and micro influencers to invite their followers to get started, launching a new campaign called #WhyILoveBrandInfluence. This campaign highlights the power of self-expression online, reinforcing that every voice matters. Launched on Instagram and TikTok, (click to view campaign content on TikTok), it showcases how everyone can step into the influencer space and build a presence that reflects their true selves.

“Working with top brands like Garnier, Handy Andy, and Albany has been a total dream come true. These are brands that I use in my daily life, so it feels natural to share them with you all. But it's not just about getting products. It's about building my personal brand, growing my following, and improving my creative skills. What I love about brand influence is that I'm not doing this alone, I am part of a huge community of creators who support each other, collaborate, and work together on these amazing projects. It's honestly a creative family, and it feels so empowering to be part of one,” says Zinhle Thabethe, on her Instagram and TikTok pages, @ugcwithzeeh.

Leveraging social proof: Why real people matter in marketing

At Brand Influence Agency, we believe in the power of supporting individual voices online, and leveraging user-generated content for brands. Need to shift perception? You need real people for that. Need to cement market positioning? Real people follow people they like and trust. Our campaigns are designed to leverage social proof to drive engagement, consideration, and conversion. Consumers today trust those who align with their lifestyle and values, and they’re more likely to take action based on content from creators who feel like friends and family, rather than a paid endorsement. That’s why credibility and genuine connections are at the heart of everything we do.

As Lori Weiner, founder of Brand Influence Agency, explains: “For me, the most fulfilling part of this journey has been watching content creators evolve and grow into powerhouse influencers. It’s about empowering them to realise their potential and creating a space where they feel valued, supported, and confident to be themselves. That’s how we help them become the best version of themselves in the influencer space.”

