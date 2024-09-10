Tapping into the power of genuine consumer stories

At Brand Influence, we've refined the art of authentic, large-scale influencer marketing for over 14 years, leveraging the power of social proof. With a meticulously built database of more than 250,000 nano and micro-influencers across our dedicated community platforms – Beauty Bulletin, Brand Advisor, and Service Insider – we bring your brand into the heart of meaningful conversations.

Today's consumers, led by digital natives, are rewriting the rules of the marketing funnel. The lines between awareness and consideration have blurred, with authenticity and genuine connections taking centre stage. Traditional linear marketing approaches are being replaced by dynamic, non-sequential connection strategies.

Here are seven key insights that unpack the importance of authentic consumer-centric marketing:

Engagement is the new awareness

Gen Z skips traditional search engines, choosing to discover and engage through social media. They crave real interactions and authentic portrayals, steering away from overly polished campaigns. Whether it's a TikTok dance challenge, an Instagram story, or a simple comment, they prefer active participation over passive consumption. Our B2C channels and innovative strategies cater to this shift by creating close-knit digital communities of 100 to 1,000 influencers per project. These epic viral discussions position your brand at the core of a massive consumer-generated content campaign that goes far beyond mere visibility.

Consumer-generated content reigns supreme

In an AI-obsessed world, authenticity is paramount, and nothing is more authentic than consumer-generated content – also known as UGC. Audiences trust their peers' reviews and spontaneous content like unboxing videos over scripted advertisements. By empowering consumers to share their experiences with your products and services, brands become relatable and trustworthy. While relinquishing control to consumers might feel daunting, it allows brands to understand and shape the narrative in sync with real customer sentiments. A brand’s identity isn’t what it says it is; it’s what its customers say it is.

A mutual value exchange is crucial

At Brand Influence, we prioritise sincere exchanges over paid partnerships. Our influencers participate in campaigns through a trade exchange, sharing their honest opinions in return for product hampers or unique experiences. This exchange drives real conversations that cut through the noise. Our campaigns ensure a balanced value exchange, making interactions with your brand meaningful and worthwhile.

Communities are powerful channels

Brand Influence goes beyond merely connecting brands with influencers. Our platforms – Beauty Bulletin, Brand Advisor, and Service Insider – are thriving communities where omni-channel dialogues occur. We use our media reach across social, site, email, and more to invite and guide these conversations. Our role is neutral yet proactive, facilitating interactions that generate engagement and trust.

Enthusiasm is contagious

For Gen Z, an influencer's credibility isn't about follower count – it’s about authenticity and relatability. Our network of nano and micro-influencers amplifies your brand credibly, generating genuine excitement for your brand in unique ways that resonate with their followers. This engagement drives consideration and ultimately, conversion. At Brand Influence, we harness this energy, ensuring your brand connects with audiences in a way that traditional advertising simply cannot.

Data-driven personalisation creates impactful connections

Personalisation is a non-negotiable in today's marketing landscape. Leveraging data-driven insights from our recruitment surveys, we tailor communications to match each brand with the ideal influencers and their audiences. Our strategic approach ensures every message feels personal, whether through a social media post or a targeted email campaign. We prioritise aligning with Gen Z’s unique preferences, making sure your brand communicates in a way that really gets them.

Shopping is social and conscious

While shopping has always been social, today’s consumers blend social interaction with shopping in seamless online experiences. Our campaigns are designed to transform casual social browsing into impactful conversions through conversations that invite personal opinion and involvement. Transparency and conversation are the keys to earning consumer loyalty, especially when consumers want to know, “What does this brand stand for?” and "Is this product claim tried, tested and true?"

Lori Mauerberger, founder and managing director, concludes: “At Brand Influence, our commitment to genuine storytelling and transparent collaborations has positioned us as pioneers in mass social sampling and consumer-generated content. We are neutral and supportive facilitators, creating communities of consumers for brands to engage with. These communities can be activated and harnessed in numerous ways –including market research.”

