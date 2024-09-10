Retail Packaging
    Bull Brand celebrates Heritage Month with limited edition can

    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    Bull Brand, one of South Africa’s corned meat brands, has launched a new limited edition heritage pack celebrating South African heritage and the brand's 67-year history.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bull Brand has held a special place in South African hearts and homes since 1957. The older among its fans will remember the ‘bu bu bu Bull Brand’ TV adverts, which captured the nation’s imagination as young boys (dubbed in men’s voices) sang about the product’s meaty virtues.

    “This is the first time in the brand’s history that we have moved away from our traditional branding to include a limited-edition heritage print on the can”, says Wendy Roman, Bull Brand manager. “We are continuously looking for ways to build stronger emotional connections to the brand for our consumers and reminding them of its heritage is a great way to invoke nostalgia.”

    The visual on the can was created using beadwork. “We chose beadwork to celebrate our heritage because of the bold and vibrant colours that are synonymous with the Bull Brand iconography,” she says.

    “Beadwork in South Africa is often used to pass down stories, history and tradition, it therefore seemed like a natural fit to use this visual as a depiction of our rich history rooted in South Africa.”

    Roman adds that the can also includes a QR code that directs users to a heritage page with all of the TV adverts over the decades, another way to showcase the brands long heritage in the hearts of South Africans.

    The limited-edition can will be on shelves from September in celebration of Heritage Month.

    “We’ve produced a limited number of cans which are already on shelf at leading retailers and wholesalers, and we hope all our valued fans get their hands on one,” she concludes.

