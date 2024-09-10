LG offers direct sales with Payfast by Network

Consumer product giant LG recently opened its first-ever direct-to-consumer e-commerce store in South Africa, with online payment solution leader Payfast by Network supporting seamless transactions.

L to R: Mpho Sadiki (Network International); Jinkook Kang (LG); Byoungmin Yun (LG); David Adams (Payfast by Network) and Shaista Naidoo (LG). image supplied

This is reportedly the first time that LG products will be available for purchase directly to consumers rather than through a third-party retailer.

“We are immensely proud to be supporting a brand of LG’s calibre in their first e-commerce venture. Successful e-commerce is founded on trust, and LG was clear that they needed a partner with strong technical capabilities and experience with large enterprise brands in particular. Nowhere is that more important than in the payments space,” says David Adams, the Southern Africa regional managing director at Network International.

“LG is one of the most loved and trusted brands in the appliance sector. Our new e-commerce store will give consumers faster access to our most popular products, with promotions, trials, and special offers, while allowing for a more personalised shopping experience. We wanted a partner who could offer strategic guidance and build custom solutions, which is why we partnered with Payfast by Network,” says Shaista Naidoo, direct-to-consumer enablement at LG.

E-commerce has seen rapid local growth over the past few years, with 38% of merchants experiencing an increase in online sales between 2022 and 2023, according to Payfast’s 2023 State of Pay report.

E-commerce is now an essential part of shoppers’ routines, which allows for greater customisation of the user experience. Network International’s payment gateway solution, Payfast, ensures secure data transmission and allows merchants to control the checkout process, user experience and branding, which is often a requirement for enterprise brands.

“Network aims to grow the digital payments ecosystem in South Africa to support both global and local brands to connect with consumers safely and securely, helping them to operate at scale. Trust and reliability are essential components for a healthy digital payments sector, which in turn supports local business growth,” says Adams.

Payfast by Network is an online payment solution offered by Network International. Earlier this year, Payfast, the company, rebranded to become Network International – laying the groundwork for strategic international partnerships that aim to introduce innovative payment products and drive financial inclusion.

ENDS