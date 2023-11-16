Payfast, the e-commerce payment platform, rebrands as Payfast by Network

Payfast, the e-commerce company which was acquired by Network International in 2021, has rebranded to Network International and the online payment platform will now be known as Payfast by Network.

As an enabler of digital payments in the Middle East and Africa, Network International has rebranded the payment processing company Payfast into the ‘Network International’ parent brand, as it intensifies efforts to introduce new digital payment propositions in South Africa.

Network International has been enabling the transition from cash to digital payments across the Middle East and Africa for over 30 years. Network International currently supports more than 120,000 merchants and over 200 financial institutions and fintech customers in 50 countries.

It is reportedly the only pan-Africa digital payments player with a presence in more than 40 countries, including the major markets of South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. Network covers over 80% of the African population, supporting and advancing Africa’s financial inclusion journey.

David Adams, the Southern Africa regional managing director at Network International. Image supplied

“Our partners, merchants, and consumers can expect the same quality payment experience from the ‘Payfast by Network’ e-commerce solution. This platform significantly expands the resources at our disposal to deliver innovative, best-in-class products and services to help South African businesses grow to their full potential,” says David Adams, the Southern Africa regional managing director at Network International.

“Leveraging access to the vast Network ecosystem of global expertise, resources, and capabilities, we can ensure that the breadth of payment methods is available to end-consumers, regardless of whether they are buying online or in-store” adds Mpho Sadiki, the group managing director for Merchant Services in Africa (excluding Egypt) at Network International.

“Payments is a local business – you can’t service a market like South Africa from afar. There are a range of unique challenges, which we monitor and build our solutions around. We believe that to be a local operator, you need to be on the ground, which is why all of our offices and core staff are stationed here, so that we can offer a world-class localised service,” says Adams.

The maturation of Payfast into a Network solution reinforces expectations of exponential growth in South Africa’s digital payment landscape over the next few years.