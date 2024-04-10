Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuHeineken BeveragesBidvest MobilityBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentLGBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    David Adams named new MD at Payfast

    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    David Adams has been appointed as the managing director at Payfast by Network, bringing more than 20 years of global experience in the payment services sector to the position. The industry veteran worked with Network International in the Middle East and Mastercard in the United Kingdom, before returning to South Africa as chief commercial officer at Payfast in 2023.
    David Adams, managing director at Payfast by Network. Image supplied
    David Adams, managing director at Payfast by Network. Image supplied

    Adams takes over from Brendon Williamson, who has stepped down from the role, which he’s held since 2021. During his time at the helm of Payfast, Williamson assisted in leading his team through several major acquisitions and mergers, including overseeing the consolidation of several brands, specifically Payfast, Paygate, SiD, VCs, and DPO Pay, under Network International.
    In total, Williamson has been a part of the broader organisation for over a decade.

    Source: Supplied. David Adams, chief commercial officer at Payfast.
    #BizTrends2024: Revitalising commerce - tech solutions for financial inclusion

      18 Jan 2024

    Under Adams’ leadership, Payfast will continue to deliver best in class products and services and will remain the leading force of e-commerce across South Africa;

    “On behalf of the Payfast team, we want to extend our thanks to Brendon for his commitment to innovation and encouraging people to push the boundaries of what is possible. I look forward to steering Payfast through its next phase of growth and success as part of Network International,” says Adams.

    Read more: new appointment, David Adams, Brendon Williamson
    NextOptions

    Related

    Chris Wulf-Caesar returns to Unilever Ghana as CEO
    Chris Wulf-Caesar returns to Unilever Ghana as CEO
    28 Mar 2024
    Kay Raidoo appointed Country Road Group's new country manager for SA
    Kay Raidoo appointed Country Road Group's new country manager for SA
    8 Feb 2024
    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    19 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied. David Adams, chief commercial officer at Payfast.
    #BizTrends2024: Revitalising commerce - tech solutions for financial inclusion
     18 Jan 2024
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    12 Jan 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source:
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer
    9 Jan 2024
    Susan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    Edge GrowthSusan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule joins Liquid as CFO on 1 February 2024
    Liquid South Africa names Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as new CFO
    5 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz