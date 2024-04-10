David Adams named new MD at Payfast

David Adams has been appointed as the managing director at Payfast by Network, bringing more than 20 years of global experience in the payment services sector to the position. The industry veteran worked with Network International in the Middle East and Mastercard in the United Kingdom, before returning to South Africa as chief commercial officer at Payfast in 2023.

David Adams, managing director at Payfast by Network. Image supplied

Adams takes over from Brendon Williamson, who has stepped down from the role, which he’s held since 2021. During his time at the helm of Payfast, Williamson assisted in leading his team through several major acquisitions and mergers, including overseeing the consolidation of several brands, specifically Payfast, Paygate, SiD, VCs, and DPO Pay, under Network International.

In total, Williamson has been a part of the broader organisation for over a decade.

Under Adams’ leadership, Payfast will continue to deliver best in class products and services and will remain the leading force of e-commerce across South Africa;

“On behalf of the Payfast team, we want to extend our thanks to Brendon for his commitment to innovation and encouraging people to push the boundaries of what is possible. I look forward to steering Payfast through its next phase of growth and success as part of Network International,” says Adams.