    Stodels Garden Centre opens at Ferndale on Republic

    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    Stodels Garden Centre has opened at Ferndale on Republic, Randburg’s go-to community shopping destination.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Stodels Garden Centre opened its doors on 1 April 2024 at Ferndale on Republic to serve garden enthusiasts in Sandton, Fourways, and Randburg. The grand opening celebration will take place in August 2024, perfectly timed to capture the full beauty of spring.

    Spanning 3,675m2, including 700m2 of retail area, the new nursery caters to both novice and professional gardeners.

    The opening of Stodels has boosted the retail experience at Ferndale on Republic and created 22 jobs in the process. It also ties into the important eco-agenda of the Moolman Group, owners of Ferndale on Republic.

    “We are dedicated to projects that support environmental sustainability,” says Francois du Buisson, general manager of Ferndale on Republic. “Stodels not only beautifies our space but allows shoppers to explore the world of gardening alongside our other offerings.”

    “We are delighted to be opening our third Gauteng store at Ferndale on Republic,” says De Wet Coetzee, head of buying and marketing at Stodels.

    “Our purpose is not just to sell plants but to inspire beauty and happiness in every home. Inspiration is our keyword – the atmosphere we create in our garden centres enables people to reconnect with nature,” adds Coetzee.

