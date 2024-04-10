Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HumanzLocation BankPrimedia BroadcastingLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiRed & YellowPenquinMedia24 LifestyleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Amazon is coming and it’s going to be Big! Or is it?

    By Daniel Malan, issued by Dentsu
    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    Amazon is set to launch in South Africa, marking a significant development for the industry. Despite the initial buzz surrounding this announcement in Q4 of 2023, there has been no further update on the launch. Nevertheless, businesses can prepare themselves to seize the opportunity as 'first movers' within their respective verticals.
    Daniel Malan, Performance Analyst
    Daniel Malan, Performance Analyst

    Before diving into selling on Amazon, it's crucial to assess whether it aligns with your brand's operational strategy. While larger, established brands may find the benefits outweigh the challenges, smaller businesses may face steeper competition. However, for those who strategise effectively and establish their presence early, there's potential to thrive on the platform.

    Before diving into selling on Amazon, it's crucial to assess whether it aligns with your brand's operational strategy. While larger, established brands may find the benefits outweigh the challenges, smaller businesses may face steeper competition. However, for those who strategize effectively and establish their presence early, there's potential to thrive on the platform.

    Considerations such as profit margins, fulfillment methods, tax implications, and stock management are vital before listing products on Amazon. While the platform offers significant advertising opportunities, it's essential not to overlook local e-retailers, especially during the initial stages of Amazon's launch. Diversifying across multiple marketplaces can mitigate risks and provide valuable insights.

    Optimizing product pages is key to success on Amazon, increasing visibility and competitiveness. Leveraging expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing, such as that offered by Dentsu Performance South Africa, can help brands navigate Amazon's complexities and maximise growth potential.

    While Amazon presents lucrative opportunities for revenue generation and customer insights, success hinges on getting the basics right. With the right support and strategy, brands can position themselves for success in the evolving landscape of e-retail.

    Read more: e-commerce, digital marketing, Amazon, Dentsu, e-retail, Daniel Malan
    NextOptions

    About Daniel Malan

    Daniel Malan is a performance analyst at Dentsu.
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

    Related

    4 business trends to navigate the economic future
    4 business trends to navigate the economic future
    2 hours
    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     1 day
    Source: © 123rf Jochen Bis?hoff, head of global business solutions, Africa, TikTok asks what drives brands
    3 key recommendations for brand engagement for marketers
     2 days
    Unlocking Africa&#x2019;s fintech potential: Insights from Dentsu and McKinsey
    DentsuUnlocking Africa’s fintech potential: Insights from Dentsu and McKinsey
    Massmart exec shares 5 tips to grow your SME business online
    Massmart exec shares 5 tips to grow your SME business online
    2 Apr 2024
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    25 Mar 2024
    Kagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter 3-year sponsorship agreement
    Kagiso Media RadioKagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter 3-year sponsorship agreement
    Is South Africa ready for a sustainable transformation in last-mile delivery?
    Is South Africa ready for a sustainable transformation in last-mile delivery?
    13 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz