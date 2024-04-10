Industries

    Clockwork emerges as top finalist in Sabre Awards Africa 2024

    Issued by Clockwork
    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    Clockwork has been shortlisted in multiple categories in the SABRE Awards Africa 2024, with 10 campaign nominations across five clients. This places the agency among the top two finalists in Southern Africa.
    Clockwork emerges as top finalist in Sabre Awards Africa 2024

    The 2024 Africa Sabre Awards shortlist includes over 120 campaigns, selected from over 500 entries, showcasing outstanding achievements in branding, reputation, and engagement.

    The shortlist includes:

    Forza Motorsport — Xbox with Clockwork

    Sea of Thieves — Xbox with Clockwork

    Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

    Achieva — Standard Bank with Clockwork

    50 Years an Icon — BMW with Clockwork

    Annual Results 2023 - Opting for the Upside — Redefine with Clockwork.

    The recognition highlights Clockwork's ability to develop and execute innovative campaigns that resonate with the target audience, establishing new standards for creative excellence.

    "We are immensely proud of our team's achievements at this the Sabre Awards Africa 2024” comments Tom Manners, co-CEO at Clockwork.

    "These accolades highlight our unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and exceeding client expectations. We are deeply grateful for the trust our clients continue to place in us, and to our incredible teams doing the work on the ground”.

    The 2024 Africa SABRE Awards will take place on May 16 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.

