    Listing Cape Town Season 2 offers viewers a glimpse into the prestigious Millionaire’s Mile

    10 Apr 2024
    Following the success of Listing Cape Town in 2022, the second season of the hit property-themed reality lifestyle show has returned to BBC Lifestyle from Wednesday, 3 April 2024 at 8pm on DStv channel 174.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The latest season promises to captivate audiences with a view of opulent homes across the region including the Cape Winelands, and Bishopscourt area, as well as a much-anticipated glimpse into Cape Town’s exquisite Millionaire’s Mile properties.

    Cape Town’s luxury residential market has distinguished itself in the global real estate industry with an annual growth of 12.3%, outpacing global trends and drawing a wave of local and international interest.

    Listing Cape Town producers Nico Nel and Trevor Kaplan say this eagerly anticipated season ups the stakes significantly with 10 new episodes showcasing jaw-dropping properties valued up to an astonishing R280m.

    “This season shines a spotlight on the Mother City’s Millionaire’s Mile, a stretch of road between Clifton Second Beach and Camps Bay renowned for its sought-after mega-flats representing the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity,” they add.

    In addition to featuring manicured stud farms in and around the Cape Winelands and breathtaking beach bungalows, season two also introduces some fresh faces to the team of dynamic and professional property agents featured through the series:

    • Armel Ciamala (Law Real Estate)
    • Byron Louw (Re/Max)
    • Jodi Smith (Hot Property, contracted to Hardie Property Cape Town)
    • Jonathan Tannous (Pam Golding Property Group)
    • Kim Tresfon (Pam Golding Property Group)
    • Saadiq Effendi (Lionlead Real Estate)
    • Renée Lister-James (Chas Everitt International Property Group)

    "We’ll also take viewers on the exhilarating rollercoaster ride the property agents must endure as they navigate the competitive Western Cape property market to close deals running into the hundreds of millions," adds Nel and Kaplan.

    “Whether it’s the prestigious Atlantic Seaboard locations or the inland properties in and around Franschhoek, these individuals will require unwavering perseverance to meet the incredibly elevated expectations of high-rolling and influential celebrities, property moguls, and local sports stars featured this season.”

    Cape Town heritage tour

    The second season of Listing Cape Town will pay homage to the architectural legacy of Herbert Baker, featuring several of his iconic homes. These historical gems are nestled among an array of properties, including a R150m Franschhoek wine farm currently on the market.

    The season also highlights Bishopscourt, a wealthy location attracting numerous foreign and local buyers, especially those looking to relocate from Johannesburg and Durban.

    Viewers can expect a rich variety of ocean-view apartments, city-style living, suburban homes, and Cape Wineland's properties. Among the eye-catching properties is a listing on one of Africa’s most valuable streets, Nettleton Road, known for its ultra-luxurious properties and breathtaking views.

    Revealing exclusive homes

    Nel and Kaplan expressed their excitement about highlighting Cape Town's beauty and the intricate process of brokering deals in such a high-stakes market, saying, “We cannot wait for South Africans to join us on this extraordinary journey through the Western Cape's most exclusive locations.

    "For us, this was more than just creating a show. We were curating an experience that will hopefully leave viewers in awe."

