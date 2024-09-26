Franschhoek’s La Luc Estate reimagines active retirement

Franschhoek's property market is characterised by a strong concentration of wealth, rising property values, increasing local demand and limited development, making it an attractive destination for both residential living and investment opportunities.

Source: Supplied.

A thriving community surrounded by established estates, winelands and beautiful scenery, it offers a variety of activities and opportunities for savvy investors.

The region has shown remarkable growth with homes selling upwards of R10m – prices have increased 110% over the past 10 years – making purchasing property in Franschhoek a long-term, sustainable investment that has significant potential.

Franschhoek is recognised as the gourmet food and wine capital of South Africa and is a major tourist destination.

The captivating village in the beautiful Cape Winelands has grown in popularity over the past few years, particularly among luxury home buyers from around the world and in South Africa.

The town is a globally celebrated gem - named one of the ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022’ by Time Magazine, it offers effortless luxury beside outstanding natural beauty.

Franschhoek is also the perfect investment for those who prefer the Age in Place retirement model that allows them to remain independent and active, living in a home that gives them the freedom to focus on their futures without inhibiting their privacy or personal choice.

There has been a significant shift in investment attitude among the 55+ age group – people with financial freedom want spaces where they can live their lives without restrictions.

Luxury meets community

Today, those who are about to retire, or planning for retirement, want premium properties in well-maintained estates that blend privacy with community to perfection.

La Luc Estate, nestled a short walk from the thriving Franschhoek village, prioritises this shift in thinking. A lifestyle-oriented estate for individuals, semi-retired, retired or working remotely, who seek a sense of freedom and tranquillity, it delivers both sophistication and connections.

One of the estate’s strongest selling points is the freedom it offers potential buyers. The freehold homes are offered on the plot and plan model which is unusual for retirement estates.

Prospective residents and investors can choose from several different home styles and stands that have been developed to create a homestead manor appeal with exceptional finishes but without the upkeep.

Elevated retirement living

Unlike many other retirement-focused properties in the area, La Luc Estate doesn’t expect people to step down or offer life rights in exchange for a retirement space.

It is premium living for people who don’t see retirement – they see only another milestone, a new opportunity, and a chance to explore life in a fresh and vibrant environment.

“La Luc Estate is a pedigree retirement offering that is lifestyle oriented for those young at heart, promising owners the feel of a homestead manor house, but without the hassle of maintenance.

Our properties are priced between R6.25m and R8.5m and offer extraordinary views of the remarkable landscape,” says Emanuel Germanis, chief executive officer of Revo Property.

“Developed in partnership with top-tier property developer Staytus, La Luc Estate continues our investment into high-end properties within the region.”

Staytus is a boutique-style developer with more than 50 years’ experience and founded by Werner Roux and Handre Basson.

The company has a strong presence in the vibrant town of Stellenbosch and is bringing a wealth of expertise and a proven commitment to quality into the La Luc Franschhoek Estate.

“Our vision is driven by the joy of creating beautiful, enduring properties. Embracing innovation and thoughtful design, Staytus crafts homes and lifestyles that stand the test of time,” notes Werner Roux, Staytus co-founder.

It presents a rare opportunity for an investor or buyer wanting to invest in Franschhoek’s extensive offering with a property that makes financial sense. Every home is equipped with modern comforts that include air conditioning, a wood-burning fireplace, Oggie hardwood floors throughout, double-glazed windows for optimised insulation, and quiet and sophisticated bathrooms that are equipped with underfloor heating and heated towel rails.

The estate features 24-hour guarded security, sophisticated security systems, and high-speed fibre connectivity, ensuring a tranquil sanctuary where seamless living meets unparalleled amenities.

For investors, local or abroad, this opportunity is seamless and holistic, with the Revo team available to offer a full management solution, should buyers be interested in securing their future with this attractive investment.

Revo Property is proud to launch this development under their Winelands office, working with Andre Burger and his team specialising in this area. The estate not only brings delight to buyers, but will also attract more locals, increase community and drive economic prosperity in the region. All of the approvals are in place thanks to the relationships between Revo Property, Staytus and the relevant organisations.

La Luc Estate is a holistic purchase into a dynamic future for those who want to live to their full potential while enjoying stunning natural beauty and a thriving community.