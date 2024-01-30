Re/Max SA wins international property award

Re/Max of Southern Africa has once again proven its leadership in the real estate industry by winning the highly coveted International Property Award for Real Estate Agency Marketing in South Africa.

This accolade recognises the brand's outstanding efforts in creating innovative, impactful, and results-driven marketing campaigns within the real-estate sector.

The International Property Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence in the global real-estate industry, recognising the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real-estate industry.

Winning this award demonstrates Re/Max of Southern Africa’s commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards in marketing and communication.

Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive officer of Re/Max of Southern Africa, expressed his pride in receiving the award, stating that “this award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our entire team. To be recognised on an international platform for these efforts is incredibly rewarding, and we will continue to lead the market with forward-thinking strategies."

Driving brand visibility

Speaking into some of the reasons why Re/Max SA won this award, Goslett mentions that Re/Max agents and offices benefit from millions of Rands spent locally and billions of dollars spent internationally on promotions spanning from yard signs and outdoor advertising to TV, print, social media, and so much more.

“Our regional support office manages all the national marketing campaigns that run throughout the year to create brand awareness and help keep Re/Max top of mind in the eyes of the consumer (buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants) as well as industry players such as real-estate agents, Brokers, and future franchisees,” Goslett explains.

Apart from their extensive list of innovative marketing campaigns, the brand also has a plethora of marketing tools and resources at their agents’ disposal. “All Re/Max agents and offices can instantly create easy-to-use, personalised marketing materials of their new listings with our bespoke Re/Max Design Hub tool.

The Design Hub caters for multiple categories, with video slideshow templates, 1000+ brochure templates for one-click PDF, JPG + PNG production or sharing via email, Facebook and WhatsApp. There are also thousands of pre-made marketing templates that they can download and use for free,” he states.

This prestigious award comes at a time when Re/Max continues to expand its footprint across Southern Africa, offering a growing portfolio of services to meet the evolving needs of both buyers and sellers. The recognition serves as yet another milestone in the company’s ongoing success and its unwavering dedication to excellence in the real-estate market.

"We are truly honoured to have received this recognition for our marketing efforts. As we look to the future, this accolade strengthens our resolve to innovate further, providing even more value to our clients and keeping Re/Max of Southern Africa at the forefront of the industry," Goslett concludes.