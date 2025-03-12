Property Residential Property
    Where property meets possibility: Reside Expo Visitor Open Day - this Thursday

    Issued by Catchwords
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    This Thursday, 10 July, the Reside Summit and Expo throws open its doors to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated Expo Visitor Day at the Sandton Convention Centre – entry is free, but pre-registration is essential.
    Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Conference
    Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Conference

    This one-day open event offers anyone interested in residential property - whether as an investor, developer, or aspiring homeowner - a rare opportunity to engage directly with the full spectrum of the industry.

    Our Visitor Day is about opening the residential property conversation to a broader audience and showcasing the innovation and collaboration driving South Africa’s residential future,” said Debbie Tagg, chairperson on of the Reside Summit.

    Attendees can expect to network with leading developers, agencies, and service providers; explore the latest products, services, and technology; and participate in expert-led sessions in the Property Theatres. Topics include consumer protection, compliance in community schemes, AI in real estate sales, fraud prevention and youth participation in property development.

    The event is part of the third Annual Reside Summit, South Africa’s only dedicated multi-sector residential platform, bringing together over 800 attendees from across the residential real estate ecosystem. Bringing together the entire residential value chain to share knowledge, collaborate, and do business. Now in its third year, the summit continues to play a pivotal role in fostering innovation, partnerships and progress within the residential sector.

    Where property meets possibility: Reside Expo Visitor Open Day - this Thursday

    Register for the Reside Expo Open Day:

    Upgrade and register for the full Reside Summit and Expo experience:

    • Date: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 and 10 July 2025
    • Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
    • Registration: https://residesummit.co.za/

    For media attendance:

    kindly contact Angie Di Giovampaolo at 083 453 6668 or az.oc.sdrowhctac@eigna. 

    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
