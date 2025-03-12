Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Where property meets possibility: Reside Expo Visitor Open Day - this Thursday
This one-day open event offers anyone interested in residential property - whether as an investor, developer, or aspiring homeowner - a rare opportunity to engage directly with the full spectrum of the industry.
“Our Visitor Day is about opening the residential property conversation to a broader audience and showcasing the innovation and collaboration driving South Africa’s residential future,” said Debbie Tagg, chairperson on of the Reside Summit.
Attendees can expect to network with leading developers, agencies, and service providers; explore the latest products, services, and technology; and participate in expert-led sessions in the Property Theatres. Topics include consumer protection, compliance in community schemes, AI in real estate sales, fraud prevention and youth participation in property development.
The event is part of the third Annual Reside Summit, South Africa’s only dedicated multi-sector residential platform, bringing together over 800 attendees from across the residential real estate ecosystem. Bringing together the entire residential value chain to share knowledge, collaborate, and do business. Now in its third year, the summit continues to play a pivotal role in fostering innovation, partnerships and progress within the residential sector.
Register for the Reside Expo Open Day:
- Date: Thursday, 10 July 2025
- Time: 9.30am – 3.30pm
- Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
- Registration: https://residesummit.co.za/expo-visitor/
Upgrade and register for the full Reside Summit and Expo experience:
- Date: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 and 10 July 2025
- Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
- Registration: https://residesummit.co.za/
For media attendance:
kindly contact Angie Di Giovampaolo at 083 453 6668 or az.oc.sdrowhctac@eigna.
- Where property meets possibility: Reside Expo Visitor Open Day - this Thursday08 Jul 16:43
- MSCI South Africa Green Annual Property Index 202404 Jul 14:46
- Standard Bank joins SAMRRA03 Jul 16:25
- Reside Summit 2025 returns to Johannesburg27 Jun 15:58
- Growthpoint’s new Sandton Drive Link Bridge connects assets, access and attractions in Sandton Central25 Jun 14:05
Related
Reside Summit 2025 returns to Johannesburg 27 Jun 2025 Bold revamp of Groblersdal Mall to deliver fresh retail experience in the heart of Limpopo 13 Jun 2025 Art puts the heart into student living 23 May 2025 Dipula reports strong interim results as it marks its 20th year 15 May 2025 The strategic role of colour in the modern South African workplace 29 Apr 2025 Rethinking corporate real estate: Is portfolio consolidation over? 24 Apr 2025