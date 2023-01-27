Property Section
    Re/Max SA claims coveted title of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency

    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    Re/Max of Southern Africa has been awarded the title of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in South Africa for 2024 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional value that Re/Max of Southern Africa provides in the real estate market.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    There were many qualifying criteria for this award, but the unmatched brand recognition and size of the brand is what helped clench the title.

    Re/Max of Southern Africa operates in six countries. With over 3,300 agents working from more than 170 offices, the company offers a wide range of real estate services to its valued clients.

    The global footprint of Re/Max is also unmatched, with more than 140,000 sales associates operating in over 110 countries and territories worldwide. Clients benefit from the vast array of knowledge, resources, and expertise this extensive network offers, leading to the smoothest possible outcomes in their real-estate transactions.

    Decades of local expertise ensure a stress-free experience, whether clients are seeking a secure and sophisticated estate in vibrant South Africa, desert landscapes in Namibia, the tropical allure of Mauritius, or a dream property in any of the other stunning locations within its vast Southern African footprint, including Angola, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland.

    The range of services offered by Re/Max is as diverse as the regions they serve. For the most discerning clients seeking properties exceeding R5m, The Re/Max Collection serves as a dedicated luxury division with those who specialise in buying, selling, and letting exceptional properties.

    Under the leadership of Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive officer, Re/Max of Southern Africa continues to innovate and excel in the competitive real estate market. “Thank you, Luxury Lifestyle Awards, for this respected recognition. This is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for delivering exceptional service to our clients. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey. We look forward to continuing to set the standard in the luxury real estate market,” he states.

    The following brands are among the esteemed Luxury Lifestyle Awards winners:

  • Fairmont Hotel & Resorts
  • Aedas
  • Buwog
  • JLL
  • Hanging Gardens of Bali
  • Lalique
  • Hilton
  • Waldolf Astoria
  • The Ritz Carlton

