Fourways Mall gets strategic enhancements, introduces new retail experiences

Fourways Mall, one of South Africa's largest shopping destination, continues its forward momentum with significant strategic upgrades and the introduction of an array of new retail brands.

The View at Fourways Mall, corner Cedar and Witkoppen Roads. Image supplied

With the recent appointment of Flanagan & Gerard Group and Moolman Group as strategic asset managers and property managers, the mall is not only redefining its retail landscape but also enhancing the overall shopping experience with technology and customer-focused improvements.

Added retail variety and leasing success

Fourways Mall has increased its retail offerings significantly over the past six months. With the introduction of 9,642m2 of new brands and approximately 20,000m2 of lease renewals, its evolution towards its next chapter continues to build on three decades of retail success.

To put this into perspective, the total new leases and renewals that have been concluded at the mall since 1 February 2024 are equal to the size of around 148 padel courts.

The diversity of new tenants demonstrates Fourways Mall’s appeal as a premier retail destination. From April to date, Fourways Mall has enriched its retail landscape with the addition and upgrade of notable brands such as Yokico, Legends Barber, Boa Beauty, Valora Jewellery, Perfume Gallery, Crazy Store, Archive, Mr Price Home, Nedbank, Truewood Furniture, Sheet Street, Miladys and Incredible Connection. Additionally, En Route Leather and Luggage has also expanded its store.

The momentum continues as Le Creuset Factory to Table arrives at the mall in September, followed by a lineup of high-profile tenants, including Converse, Polo Sport, Carrol Boyes, ValueCo, Tactical HQ, Match Padel, Xpresso Café, Tasko’s Sweets and Uniq.

These new additions are scheduled to open through the remainder of 2024 and will be joined by Planet Fitness and more brand names in early 2025.

Paul Gerard, managing director of Flanagan & Gerard, highlights the significance of these developments: “Our leasing strategy has been focused on bringing in brands that resonate with shoppers and elevate the overall experience. The impressive pace of new leases and renewals — averaging 144sqm per day over the past 29 weeks — demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Fourways Mall’s position as a leading retail destination in South Africa.”

Innovative upgrades for a seamless shopping experience

In addition to the expanding retail mix, Fourways Mall is making substantial investments in infrastructure and technology to enhance the customer convenience and experience.

Noteworthy upgrades include installing energy-efficient lighting across all parking levels, creating brighter and safer environments for shoppers. The mall has also improved the lighting in key areas, such as the food court and its truck delivery tunnel, creating a more welcoming atmosphere throughout.

Fourways Mall - Entrance 1 with enhanced signage. Image supplied

A major added convenience is introducing the admyt ticketless parking system, which launched on 16 August. This advanced system, which uses license plate recognition and smartphone technology, offers a streamlined, paperless parking experience that eliminates the need for tickets and cash, reducing congestion and once again, improving the shopper experience.

Pieter Lombaard, CEO of Moolman Group, shares his enthusiasm for these advancements, “The tactical upgrades we’re implementing are designed to not only improve operational efficiency but also to create a shopping environment that is modern, convenient, and aligned with the expectations of today’s consumers. Retail enhancements, infrastructure upgrades, and technological innovations are important to achieving this vision.”

Another enhanced feature enriching the shopping experience is the recent installation of free Wi-Fi throughout the mall.

Enhancing visitor convenience and comfort

Further contributing to the shopping experience, Fourways Mall has upgraded its northern parking deck, located at the entertainment entrance. The new parking entrance at the main entertainment area offers an improved sense of arrival and now features four additional traffic lanes - two for entry and two for exit.

In addition to improved traffic flow, enhancements include better lighting, clearer signage, and a colour identity for each level - all aimed at making visits to the mall more convenient.

As part of its ongoing improvements, the different colour identities for parking levels will be applied across all parking areas in order to simplify navigation and ensure seamless customer journeys, making it easy and enjoyable to visit Fourways Mall.

In addition, the recently launched VIP parking area provides customers with wider bays, enhanced lighting, and easy access to popular tenants like Woolworths, all at no extra cost. This premium parking option reflects the mall’s commitment to offering added value to its visitors.

More to come

Fourways Mall’s journey of transformation is far from over, with future developments and new retail offerings on the horizon. The mall is poised to continue setting the standard for retail excellence, ensuring that every visit is a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Gerard concludes, “Every step in the new direction for Fourways Mall builds momentum. The support from its neighbourhood, shoppers, tenants and many others is amazing - their excitement for the future of the mall keeps growing. Fourways Mall holds a special place in many hearts, and this inspires us every day. We hope everyone enjoys the latest changes as we work to create an exceptional shopping experience for them.”