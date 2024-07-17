Fourways Mall enters a new era with unique management approach

Fourways Mall in Sandton has taken another step on its transformative journey by selecting a new strategic asset manager, Flanagan & Gerard Group, and property manager, Moolman Group.

For 30 years, Fourways Mall has been a cornerstone of retail and entertainment in its community. The vision for its future is clear: to be a vibrant, engaging, secure, and resilient shopping environment that meets the needs of its community, customers, retailers, and all stakeholders, offering more reasons to visit more often and a great experience for everyone.

Image supplied

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, says, “The mall's transformation is not only about enhancing its physical spaces and retail mix but redefining how the mall operates on every level, building on what works well and improving where needed. This is a new chapter for the mall, one that blends robust management practices with innovative strategies. While the management team may work behind the scenes, they set the stage for every aspect of the Fourways Mall experience.”

Given its size, managing Fourways Mall is an enormous, intensive, and complex task, especially during a phase of significant change and refocus. The multifaceted improvement programme, paired with daily management needs, has broadened and deepened the capabilities required of its centre management team.

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard. Image supplied

Johann Klopper, asset manager at Moolman Group, explains, “This is a unique time for Fourways Mall, necessitating an exceptional approach to its management. We’re implementing a meticulous and comprehensive process of best practices, including stringent compliance measures and robust systems, to ensure that management actions taken now will yield long-term value. The goal is a resilient framework that can adapt to challenges and opportunities and foster strong, positive relationships.”









New general manager of Fourways Mall

Boosting the Fourways Mall management team, Moolman Group has appointed a new general manager, Juan Palm. New to the mall's team from 1 July 2024 but a veteran at Moolman Group, Palm is a seasoned professional with over a dozen years of experience in property management and leasing for South Africa's biggest and most prestigious real estate portfolios.

Johann Klopper, asset manager at Moolman Group. Image supplied

Palm grew up frequenting the Fourways Mall and fondly recalls fun times spent enjoying its movies and entertainment. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a personal passion for retail property management to his new role as the General Manager of Fourways Mall.

Palm’s leadership style, which emphasises teamwork, is valuable in navigating the complexities of this extensive project for the mall’s management. Over his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead retail properties to success with strategic planning and a hands-on attitude.

He adds, “Fourways Mall is surrounded by one of the most affluent areas in South Africa - its potential growth opportunity is immense! Being a part of the fantastic team that is unlocking this potential by finding new ways for the mall to resonate with, and reflect its community, is an exhilarating opportunity. The sheer motivation and dedication of everyone involved in driving the mall's success is truly inspiring and contagious.”