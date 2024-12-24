Property Retail & Hospitality Property
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsBiggles RemovalsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Accelerate Property Fund’s path to a strategic revival

    24 Dec 2024
    24 Dec 2024
    Accelerate Property Fund, which holds a 50% stake in Johannesburg's Fourways Mall, has reported notable progress in its strategic initiatives, signalling a positive shift for the company.
    Source: Supplied. Fourways Mall.
    Source: Supplied. Fourways Mall.

    Signs of a turnaround are emerging as gearing levels improve and vacancies at Fourways Mall drop to 17.9% from 19.2% in March.

    On Monday, the property player's shares surged nearly 7%, buoyed by progress in its asset disposal strategy and the positive trend at its flagship mall.

    In its results for the six months ending September 2024, leases were renewed for 32,939m² of the mall's total 178,202m² space. Accelerate noted that 72.6% of these renewals were secured at lower rental rates compared to the expiring terms.

    Furthermore, the asset manager is investing in upgrades to Fourways Mall, with approximately R400m in capital expenditure allocated to the asset. This investment will be evenly shared between the owners, Accelerate and Azrapart.

    Measures to enhance the mall's performance include a partnership with retail experts Flanagan & Gerard and the Moolman Group. These firms have been engaged to oversee asset and property management on behalf of the owners.

    During the review period, Accelerate Property Fund reported a loan-to-value ratio of 46.7%, improved from nearly 50% in March. This was achieved through the sale of five properties, reducing debt by R564m to R3.73bn from R4.42bn. The group plans to further decrease its debt by disposing of an additional five properties.

    The group announced that no dividend would be declared for the period as it focused on strengthening its financial position.

    .

    Read more: Accelerate Property Fund, Fourways Mall
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz