Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Understanding the luxury property market: what sets it apart is more than price
“These properties represent a combination of key features, including exceptional craftsmanship, prime location, architectural innovation and exclusive amenities.
"Purchasing such a property in this sector is not merely buying a home but also a lifestyle upgrade for affluent individuals seeking privacy, exclusivity and superior quality,” says Arnold Maritz, co-principal for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs.
“What sets this market apart is its relative insulation from economic fluctuations. While lower and mid-market housing may ebb and flow with interest rates and broader economic conditions, the luxury segment generally remains more resilient.
“Wealthy buyers often see high-end property as both a lifestyle choice and an investment and, for them, a luxury property is not just a place to live but a status symbol, a retreat, and sometimes even a portfolio asset.
“Consequently, the features they seek—and the ones they avoid—can make or break a sale so understanding these factors is crucial for sellers, developers, and agents aiming to succeed in this competitive market."
Maritz adds that sellers who are struggling to sell their properties need to step back and look at their homes objectively and if they lack any of the important features or have any of those that can deter buyers, a price adjustment might be necessary.
Buyer turn-offs
According to Maritz, there are seven key features that buyers will look for in a luxury property:
According to Maritz, there are also a number of features that deter luxury home buyers and, as they can afford to be picky, any of these can cause them to dismiss a property and move on to the next one:
- Generic design: Luxury buyers often steer clear of homes that lack personality or bespoke design elements and a cookie-cutter approach to architecture and interiors can be a deal-breaker. This demographic seeks properties that are distinct and tailored to a refined taste.
- Poor maintenance or outdated features: A poorly maintained property, even in an excellent location, is a red flag to these buyers as are outdated interiors, old-fashioned appliances or neglected landscaping which can deter buyers who expect move-in-ready perfection. In the luxury sector, every detail must reflect excellence.
- Inconvenient layouts: Luxury buyers expect seamless flow and functionality. Awkward room layouts, wasted spaces, or an inadequate number of bedrooms and bathrooms can diminish a property’s value. Spaces should be designed with entertainment, relaxation and practicality in mind.
- Lack of privacy: Homes that are too close to neighbours or situated in bustling areas without adequate seclusion may turn away buyers who very often seek a private retreat. Noise pollution or exposure to public view detracts from the exclusive feel that defines luxury living.
- Limited customisation potential: While some buyers prefer turnkey properties, others value the ability to personalise their space. Homes with overly specific or niche designs that limit customisation may alienate prospective buyers. Neutral palettes and flexible layouts tend to appeal more broadly.
- Compromised views or surroundings: A property with obstructed or unattractive views, such as overlooking commercial zones or busy highways, can be a significant deterrent, no matter how beautiful the house. Luxury homes should harmonise with their surroundings, offering natural beauty or captivating cityscapes.
“Luxury homes are not just properties; they are lifestyle statements that encompass comfort, beauty, and exclusivity, and buyers in this segment demand the best so understanding these nuances is critical to capturing the attention—and investment—of this elite market,” concludes Maritz.