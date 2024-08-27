Retail Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaInsight SurveySappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Security News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Combating shoplifting and fraud in retail with Ares-i

    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    South Africa experienced a 20% increase in shoplifting between 2022 and 2023, with the Western Cape and Gauteng seeing the highest spikes in this form of crime.
    Vic Esterhuizen, head of digital identity at Tesserai. Image supplied
    Vic Esterhuizen, head of digital identity at Tesserai. Image supplied

    While retail experts attribute this rise to increasing unemployment rates in the country, it underscores the urgent need for enhanced security solutions to address the growing challenge.

    South Africa's retail sector is under siege from a rising tide of criminal activities that are becoming more brazen and frequent. Shoplifting, once seen as a minor nuisance and petty theft, now sees repeat offenders that contribute to significant financial losses, while vandalism and robbery create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for both employees and customers.

    Fraudulent activities, such as payment scams, further complicate the situation, eroding trust in retail transactions.

    Additionally, the prevalence of ‘dine-and-dashers’ in restaurants reflects a broader trend of disregard for legal consequences, highlighting the urgent need for more effective security measures across the industry.

    These acts are increasing in frequency, with the SAPS crime statistics suggesting that from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023, as many as 13,508 acts of shoplifting, were reported.

    To combat this growing problem, Tesserai, a division of Mettus, has introduced Ares-i which leverages live facial recognition technology, integrated with existing infrastructure, to proactively identify and deter individuals with malicious intent before they strike.

    Vic Esterhuizen, head of digital identity at Tesserai, says that in a country where crime is a constant concern, Ares-i empowers businesses to watch, prevent and secure their premises with groundbreaking and innovative technology.

    “Ares-i empowers South African businesses to proactively monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time, seamlessly integrating with existing surveillance systems to enhance security. By providing instant data through advanced AI analysis, the system enables retailers to stay ahead of criminal activities and build comprehensive watchlists of suspicious individuals,” explains Esterhuizen.

    Additionally, Ares-i helps companies establish a robust database of identified criminals, set up real-time alerts, and protect their assets, while also enhancing customer experience by recognising and prioritising the safety of loyal customers.

    Read more: shoplifting, retail security, security solutions
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz