Combating shoplifting and fraud in retail with Ares-i

South Africa experienced a 20% increase in shoplifting between 2022 and 2023, with the Western Cape and Gauteng seeing the highest spikes in this form of crime.

Vic Esterhuizen, head of digital identity at Tesserai. Image supplied

While retail experts attribute this rise to increasing unemployment rates in the country, it underscores the urgent need for enhanced security solutions to address the growing challenge.

South Africa's retail sector is under siege from a rising tide of criminal activities that are becoming more brazen and frequent. Shoplifting, once seen as a minor nuisance and petty theft, now sees repeat offenders that contribute to significant financial losses, while vandalism and robbery create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for both employees and customers.

Fraudulent activities, such as payment scams, further complicate the situation, eroding trust in retail transactions.

Additionally, the prevalence of ‘dine-and-dashers’ in restaurants reflects a broader trend of disregard for legal consequences, highlighting the urgent need for more effective security measures across the industry.

These acts are increasing in frequency, with the SAPS crime statistics suggesting that from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023, as many as 13,508 acts of shoplifting, were reported.

To combat this growing problem, Tesserai, a division of Mettus, has introduced Ares-i which leverages live facial recognition technology, integrated with existing infrastructure, to proactively identify and deter individuals with malicious intent before they strike.

Vic Esterhuizen, head of digital identity at Tesserai, says that in a country where crime is a constant concern, Ares-i empowers businesses to watch, prevent and secure their premises with groundbreaking and innovative technology.

“Ares-i empowers South African businesses to proactively monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time, seamlessly integrating with existing surveillance systems to enhance security. By providing instant data through advanced AI analysis, the system enables retailers to stay ahead of criminal activities and build comprehensive watchlists of suspicious individuals,” explains Esterhuizen.

Additionally, Ares-i helps companies establish a robust database of identified criminals, set up real-time alerts, and protect their assets, while also enhancing customer experience by recognising and prioritising the safety of loyal customers.