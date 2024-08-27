Gen Z is turning pre-owned luxury into the new fashion frontier

Gen Z's are redefining the fashion landscape with a powerful new ethos. Growing up amid escalating climate change and environmental concerns, this eco-conscious generation is making sustainability a deciding factor in their buying decisions.

Faith Nketsi, reality TV star. Image supplied

Resale is now their go-to sustainable shopping choice, with 46% preferring to shop this way – and now this trend is making its way to South Africa, amplified by social media influencers such as reality TV star Faith Nketsi; model Jessica Mkhize and singer Paxton Fielies in South Africa.

The allure of pre-owned

“With the fashion industry notorious for its environmental impact - where one garbage truck’s worth of textiles is discarded or incinerated every second – pre-owned fashion is emerging as a viable solution,” explains Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity.

“The global pre-owned apparel market is growing three times faster than traditional retail, with projections set to reach $350 billion by 2028, outpacing fast fashion’s $197 billion.”

As Gen Z becomes a major player in the luxury market, their preference for high-end, sustainable options is clear.

“Luxury resale resonates with their desire for premium products that align with their values,” Zahariev notes.

“The pre-owned luxury market has seen a surge in popularity worldwide, but in South Africa, affordability has been a barrier. However, with increasing awareness of the eco-friendly benefits and the emergence of flexible payment options, younger South Africans are now able to participate in this trend. The cost-per-use is comparable to that of fast fashion, making pre-owned luxury a compelling choice for both financial and environmental reasons.”

He adds that just seven years ago, consumers were hesitant to admit that they purchased pre-owned items. “Today, they proudly flaunt their finds. This shift in attitude highlights the impressive growth of the market in just a few years.”

Influencers making pre-owned cool

For Mkhize, pre-owned luxury isn’t just about scoring amazing pieces, it’s also about being conscious. “I love that I can give these incredible items a second life while still looking fire. It's a win-win! Plus, finding unique pieces that no one else has is major style points for me.”

Fielies shares a similar sentiment. “Since I started wearing pre-owned luxury, my whole outlook on fashion has shifted. It’s less about chasing trends and more about finding pieces with a story. I also appreciate the craftsmanship and quality. And it’s way more fun hunting for unique pieces than just buying the latest drop.”

Paxton Fielies. Image supplied

The new icons of sustainability

“Social media has played a crucial role in shifting perceptions about pre-owned luxury, especially with 97% of Gen Z consumers using these platforms as their top source for shopping inspiration,” says Zahariev.

“For this generation, these platforms are their primary source of inspiration and trust. Influencers have a significant impact, showcasing their pre-owned finds and styling tips to promote sustainable choices.”

Fielies hopes her advocacy inspires others. “I want to show my followers that you don’t have to sacrifice style for sustainability. Sustainable luxury is about making smarter, more conscious choices. I hope to inspire others to consider the impact of their fashion choices and opt for pre-owned pieces.”

Mkhize also sees the influence of social media as transformative. “Imagine if all your favourite celebs were rocking pre-owned on the red carpet. It would be huge! It’s about proving that being eco-friendly is not only cool but also incredibly trendy.”

“As social media’s influence continues to shape fashion consumption, and influencers amplify the call for sustainable choices, the future of fashion is set to be both more stylish and environmentally friendly,” concludes Zahariev.