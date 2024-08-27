Luxity, luxury fashion reseller, opens flagship store in Sandton

Local luxury fashion reseller, Luxity has officially opened its new flagship store in Sandton City. The move from Nelson Mandela Square places Luxity alongside global luxury powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermès, further cements pre-owned luxury as a mainstream alternative to firsthand designer retail.

Image supplied

Pre-loved pieces are no longer a fashion secret - they’re part of a global movement, with the re-commerce market growing faster than the traditional fashion industry.

Luxury resale is riding this wave, growing by 15.53% by 2031 and giving high fashion fans a way to score designer pieces without the hefty price tag.

In South Africa, the trend is catching on fast, with the pre-owned luxury market surging by 30% as shoppers opt for chic, conscious, and cost-savvy alternatives to brand-new couture.

Spanning 300m2, Luxity’s new Sandton City store is among the mall’s largest luxury retail spaces. Designed to offer a full-fledged luxury shopping experience, the store provides a seamless browsing environment across all product categories, including handbags, footwear, watches, jewellery, and clothing - many of which the business has introduced in recent years.

“Our goal was to create a space where customers can experience pre-owned luxury in a setting that rivals traditional high-end boutiques,” says Luxity co-founder, Michael Zahariev.

“An exclusive executive lounge, where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne, adds to the store’s elevated luxury experience.”

The new location boasts several additions, including an expanded focus on men’s fashion. The dedicated men’s department rivals the size of some of Luxity’s original stores, highlighting the growing demand for pre-owned luxury among male shoppers.

Additionally, it houses one of South Africa’s most extensive collections of authenticated luxury watches, a category that has experienced significant growth since its introduction just a few years ago.

Another standout feature is a life-sized luxury bag sculpture, a tribute to Luxity’s roots in handbags and one of its most sought-after categories.

“With flagship stores in elite destinations like the V&A Waterfront and Sandton City, our ongoing expansion demonstrates that pre-owned luxury is no longer a niche, it’s a mainstream alternative to traditional retail,” concludes Zahariev.