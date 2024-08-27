Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingVolpesMall of AfricaSmart MediaMegaVision MediaBizcommunity.comMpactBrandMappOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Luxity, luxury fashion reseller, opens flagship store in Sandton

    Local luxury fashion reseller, Luxity has officially opened its new flagship store in Sandton City. The move from Nelson Mandela Square places Luxity alongside global luxury powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermès, further cements pre-owned luxury as a mainstream alternative to firsthand designer retail.
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Pre-loved pieces are no longer a fashion secret - they’re part of a global movement, with the re-commerce market growing faster than the traditional fashion industry.

    Luxury resale is riding this wave, growing by 15.53% by 2031 and giving high fashion fans a way to score designer pieces without the hefty price tag.

    In South Africa, the trend is catching on fast, with the pre-owned luxury market surging by 30% as shoppers opt for chic, conscious, and cost-savvy alternatives to brand-new couture.

    Spanning 300m2, Luxity’s new Sandton City store is among the mall’s largest luxury retail spaces. Designed to offer a full-fledged luxury shopping experience, the store provides a seamless browsing environment across all product categories, including handbags, footwear, watches, jewellery, and clothing - many of which the business has introduced in recent years.

    “Our goal was to create a space where customers can experience pre-owned luxury in a setting that rivals traditional high-end boutiques,” says Luxity co-founder, Michael Zahariev.

    “An exclusive executive lounge, where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne, adds to the store’s elevated luxury experience.”

    The new location boasts several additions, including an expanded focus on men’s fashion. The dedicated men’s department rivals the size of some of Luxity’s original stores, highlighting the growing demand for pre-owned luxury among male shoppers.

    Additionally, it houses one of South Africa’s most extensive collections of authenticated luxury watches, a category that has experienced significant growth since its introduction just a few years ago.

    Another standout feature is a life-sized luxury bag sculpture, a tribute to Luxity’s roots in handbags and one of its most sought-after categories.

    “With flagship stores in elite destinations like the V&A Waterfront and Sandton City, our ongoing expansion demonstrates that pre-owned luxury is no longer a niche, it’s a mainstream alternative to traditional retail,” concludes Zahariev.

    Read more: flagship store, Michael Zahariev, Luxity, flagship store opening
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz