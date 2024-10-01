Retail Retailers
    French brand, Decathlon opens flagship store at Mall of Africa

    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Decathlon officially unveiled its newest store in South Africa at the Mall of Africa on 28 November 2024, and it is now open and trading to the public.
    Images supplied

    The store aligns with Decathlon’s vision to create a safe, inclusive, and accessible space for all types of sports enthusiasts to explore and enrich their lives with the right sporting gear and experiences.

    This flagship store is the first in the country to embody Decathlon’s refreshingly new global purpose, “Move People Through the Wonders of Sport.” As part of this evolution, Decathlon showcases its dynamic and forward-looking identity and the new “orbit” logo in South Africa.

    Founded in 1976, Decathlon is a sports retailer with over 1,700 stores across 70 countries. The brand is dedicated to moving people with the wonders of sport by offering a wide range of sporting goods.

    With a mission aligned with promoting health and wellness in South Africa, Decathlon encourages individuals of all skill levels to engage in sports and lead active lifestyles.

    Monique Steenekamp, marketing and communications leader at Decathlon SA, shared her enthusiasm about the new store: "We are incredibly excited to have opened our new store at the Mall of Africa. We aim to transform Decathlon South Africa’s footprint with our new global concept and provide our customers with a unique in-store experience, featuring sleek fixtures, technical and interactive showrooms, and a vast selection of sportswear and equipment for every South African, from beginners to seasoned athletes. This is our fourth store in South Africa.

    Image supplied

    "We are also thrilled to showcase our new global purpose of ‘Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport’ with the launch of this store. Decathlon’s striking new brand identity reflects our ambition while celebrating its past. Along with a dynamic blue, it now welcomes a new brand icon – ‘The Orbit’ – expressing movement, the ambition to reach new heights, and circularity, which is at the heart of Decathlon’s sustainable business model.”

    Spanning over 1,000m2, the store boasts an extensive selection, with a special focus on South African favourites like hiking, swimming, and padel.

    This store offers access to more than 30 sports and over 2,000 products. Beyond its size and product range, what truly sets this store apart is its embodiment of Decathlon’s new brand vision, encapsulated in the tagline 'Ready To Play?' and a fresh design concept that elevates the shopping experience with innovative layouts and interactive spaces.

