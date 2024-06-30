YouthMonth: How SA's youth can thrive in the age of AI

The AI market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 37.3% by 2030, significantly changing various aspects of life including the workplace. Research indicates that 64% of businesses view AI as instrumental in boosting productivity, showing its permanence despite job displacement worries. Also, while 77% of individuals are concerned about AI's effect on employment, the World Economic Forum suggests AI could introduce up to 97 million new jobs.

As AI penetrates the workplace, South African youth need to move into the gaps in the market.

To remain relevant in this rapid technological shift, South Africans, particularly the youth about to enter the job market, should seek to adapt to the changing landscape, upskill themselves and adopt new skills to bolster their digital literacy, such as data analysis and machine learning.

AI skills are increasingly in demand. Young people proficient in AI technologies will have a competitive edge in the job market, making them more attractive to employers.

Moreover, an understanding of AI can empower young people to innovate and create new business opportunities which can lead to the development of AI-driven startups and solutions and contribute to economic growth.

Despite common perceptions, the advent of AI is not limited to the tech industry and is applicable across multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, education and agriculture, amongst others. Embracing AI opens up diverse career paths across various sectors.

The pace of technological change means that continuous learning and adaptability are crucial. Embracing AI fosters a mindset of lifelong learning, which is essential for career longevity and success.

Mindset is key

As a career opportunity promising a wealth of possibilities for those with the right skills, mindset and expertise, there are diverse pathways South African youth can explore to maximise their potential for success.

One prominent area of career growth lies in data science

With the proliferation of data across industries, there is an increasing need for skilled data scientists who can extract meaningful insights from vast datasets.

These professionals play a crucial role in informing decision-making processes and driving business strategies through data-driven analysis.

Similarly, machine learning (ML) engineering is another thriving field within AI.

ML engineers are responsible for designing and deploying AI models that can make predictions or decisions based on data. Their expertise is essential in developing algorithms, training models, and optimising performance to achieve desired outcomes.

In addition, specialised AI fields like natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision offer diverse career opportunities.

AI penetration

As AI continues to penetrate every aspect of the workplace, it brings with it an increasing need for educators and trainers to impart AI skills and knowledge to the next generation of professionals, ensuring a skilled workforce ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the AI-driven future.

To this end, companies with AI interest have hosted internship programmes to address the rapid growth of the AI industry, which often outpaces individual skills development.

These programmes take cohorts of graduates from a range of disciplines and puts them through intensive courses coupled with actual work experience.

Successful graduates from these programmes are then placed to meet the growing demand for skills

The initiatives aim to build capability in the data, analytics and AI domains, while ensuring a sustained advantage in the AI landscape through the cultivation of skilled professionals.

As South Africa's youth stand on the precipice of the AI revolution, they hold the power to shape their destinies and redefine the future of work.

By embracing innovation, fostering adaptability, and committing to continuous learning, they can unlock the boundless opportunities that AI presents and forge a future of prosperity and success.