YouthMonth: Kyle Percival's rise from adversity to co-owning a sportswear brand

As Youth Month draws to a close, we are shining the spotlight on young talent one last time, and we feel that Kyle Percival of Igagasi Sportswear deserves an honourable mention.

Kyle Percival | image supplied

Despite a setback in his childhood, he has persevered to become the co-owner and director of a clothing manufacturing company in the area of Atlantis and has positively made a difference in the community with this business.

Percival is also managing director of another business, Provestec Consulting. Here we find out more about Percival and Igagasi Sportswear...

Share a bit about your personal journey and what inspired you to start a sportswear clothing business in Atlantis

Born in East London and raised in Cape Town's Cape Flats, my early life was marked by significant challenges.

The loss of my father at the age of nine was a profound moment, but instead of allowing this tragedy to define me, I chose to rise above it. I excelled in my studies, driven by a desire to support my family and make a difference in my community.

Working two jobs while pursuing a degree at the University of the Western Cape, I demonstrated an extraordinary work ethic and an unwavering commitment to my goals.

Pursuing entrepreneurship to positively influence the people I encounter has always driven me. Igagasi Sportswear, founded in March 2023, serves as a vehicle to fulfil my purpose.

What makes your factory one of a kind in South Africa? Can you elaborate on any unique processes or technologies you use?

Igagasi Sportswear is a full vertical mill manufacturing plant specializing in seamless garments, which is quite unique in South Africa.

Our focus on high-quality standards in knitting, dyeing, and sewing sets us apart. We have implemented state-of-the-art technology and equipment that ensures our products meet international standards.

Additionally, our extensive personal development programs equip our workforce with the necessary skills to operate these advanced machines, making our factory a leader in innovation and quality.

What challenges did you face during the initial stages?

Despite our detailed business plan and initial preparations, we encountered several challenges that prevented us from achieving our production goals immediately.

These included the need for high-quality standards in knitting, dyeing, and sewing; extensive training requirements for our workforce; delays in acquiring necessary laboratory equipment and certifications due to budget constraints; and a gradual phase-in of employees, which slowed production ramp-up.

These hurdles required us to pivot to the local market to gain experience and improve our processes.

How has your business impacted the local community in Atlantis, particularly in terms of employment and economic development?

Our commitment to community upliftment is evident at Igagasi Sportswear.

We have employed 55 people within eight months of operation, prioritising hiring employees from the local community and implementing a personal development program to equip them with skills in state-of-the-art technology that is scarce in South Africa.

This initiative not only provides employment opportunities but also empowers individuals with valuable skills, contributing to the growth and development of the community.

Our partnerships with leading retail chain stores in South Africa have been instrumental in our ongoing efforts to stabilise and grow our business, further boosting local economic development.

What differentiates your seamless garments from those of other brands?

Our garments stand out due to their exceptional quality and the seamless technology we use. By focusing on high-quality standards in knitting, dyeing, and sewing, we ensure that our products meet international benchmarks. Additionally, our emphasis on local production allows us to maintain a higher level of quality control and offer products that are specifically designed to meet the needs of our customers.

What are your future plans for your business?

We have a clear vision for Igagasi Sportswear's growth over the next three to five years. Our plans include maintaining a steady production capacity of a variety of seamless garments for the next 12-18 months and expanding into the export markets thereafter.

We aim to achieve a production capacity with an average price target that supports sustainable growth.

What message would you like to share with other young South Africans who are trying to make a positive impact in their communities?

My message to young South Africans is to remain resilient and committed to their goals, regardless of the challenges they may face. The journey may be tough, but with determination, hard work, and a focus on giving back to the community, they can make a significant impact.

Empowering others and contributing to the growth and development of our communities is not just a noble endeavour but a necessary one for our collective success. Together, we can drive positive change and create a better future for all.