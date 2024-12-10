Retail Security
    SA's holiday retail season faces a 30% crime surge

    10 Dec 2024
    With the festive season upon us, there's a lively buzz as families and friends prepare to celebrate, but for retailers, there's a heightened risk of theft, vandalism, and fraud.
    Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash

    Shopping malls and retail stores, adorned with festive displays and bustling with activity, are not just hubs for holiday cheer but also prime targets for criminal activities - so much so that studies suggest that crime surges by as much as 30% between December and January.

    The retail front is no different: crime statistics revealed a 20% increase in shoplifting between 2022 and 2023, with Gauteng and the Western Cape leading the charge. Alarmingly, insights from 2023 revealed an increase in shoplifting by 20.3% from 1 January to 31 March of that year.

    This concerning trend not only impacts on the financial bottom line of retailers but also disrupts the holiday spirit for both employees and shoppers.

    Vic Esterhuizen, product owner at Xpert Decision Systems (XDS), agrees that South Africa’s retail sector faces significant challenges during the season of generosity and high foot traffic.

    “Retailers, employees, and customers alike find themselves navigating an atmosphere of both opportunity and vulnerability; however, the risks aren’t limited to merely financial losses,” he explains.

    “Incidents such as fraudulent transactions, vandalism, and even physical altercations create environments of unease. Shoppers looking for holiday deals deserve to feel safe, while employees require peace of mind as they work extended hours to meet the season's demands.”

    This is where innovation and vigilance meet. Modern technology has become the retail sector’s ally in combating crime and fostering secure, welcoming spaces for all.

    Advanced surveillance systems paired with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming how security is managed, creating a proactive line of defence.

    In a country where crime is an ongoing concern, security solutions must rise to the challenge of protecting both businesses and individuals without compromising the joy and experience of the festive season.

    “Given the ever-increasing threat of crime, the days of reactive security approaches are no longer sufficient. Instead, forward-thinking retailers are adopting technology that integrates seamlessly with their operations, monitoring environments in real-time and offering swift responses to threats before they escalate,” adds Esterhuizen.

