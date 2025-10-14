SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence 2025 winners

The South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) has announced the winners of the 2025 Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence, the country’s most prestigious recognition of achievement in commercial property development.

For decades, these awards have represented the highest accolade in South African property and a hallmark of distinction celebrating visionaries, innovators and pioneers who shape the nation’s built environment. The 2025 winners exemplify the fusion of cutting-edge technology, environmental responsibility, and human-centred design that defines world-class development.

“Each of the winning projects embody the spirit of innovation and inclusivity that drives South African property forward — building spaces that connect people, strengthen communities and create lasting value,” says SAPOA chief executive officer, Neil Gopal.

A panel of esteemed judges from across the property and architecture professions conducted a rigorous evaluation of submissions, assessing each development on economic and financial considerations, design, function and fit, user satisfaction, tenancy, environmental sustainability, social transformation and overall impact.

“The awards stand as a powerful reflection of South Africa’s property sector at its very best – visionary, bold and resilient. Each project is a living testament to excellence, transforming the way we live, work and connect. At a time when sustainability, adaptability and community-centric design are more crucial than ever, this year’s entries prove that South Africa isn’t just keeping pace with global trends, it’s setting them,” adds Nonku Ntshona, chair of the SAPOA Property Development Awards.

Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects

Innovation Award

Amazon’s Corporate Head Office – Paragon Architects

Transformation Award

Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group / Twin City / Green Giraffe Properties / MDS Architecture

Category Winners:

Commercial Office Development of the Year

Irene Link Precinct Building E – Abland Property Developers/Giflo Property Develpers/SOM Group/Nsika Architecture & Design



Corporate Office Development of the Year

Amazon Corporate Head Office – Paragon Architects



Industrial Development of the Year

Rhenus Logistics Facility– Improvon/Actis/Nedbank/Studio-Mor Pty Ltd.



Innovative Development of the Year

V&A Waterfront Desalination Plant – V&A Waterfront/Revel Fox & Partners



Interiors of the Year (Small Development)

Exemplar REITail Head Office – McCormick Property Development/Design Build Collective/ Living Planet Architects



Interiors of the Year (Large Development)

Amazon AWS Interior – Design Partnership



Mixed-Use Development of the Year

Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects



‘Other Developments’ of the Year

Constantia Life Great Oaks Retirement Village – Constantia Life Developers/Genius Loci/ MDA Project Managers



Refurbishment of the Year

Primedia Head Office – Paragon Architects



Residential Development of the Year

The One Stellenbosch – Boogertman + Partners Architects



Retail Development of the Year (Large Regional Mall >25,000m²)

Parkdene Boulevard – Abland Property Developers/Retail Africa/Skyscape Architects



Retail Development of the Year (Small Boutique <25,000m²)

Leaping Frog Retail Centre – Abcon Developments /Bar Architects/Dorpstraat



Rural & Small Town Development of the Year

Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group/Twin City/Green Giraffe Properties/MDS Architecture



Student Accommodation of the Year

Thrive @ Crescent Studios – Thrive Student Living/Growthpoint Properties/Feenstra Group/TJA Architects Pretoria

The awards were announced during the SAPOA Annual Convention at Sun City, attended by leading developers, architects, investors and policymakers from across South Africa’s property landscape. The influential property industry gathering was sponsored by Fortress Real Estate Investments, Growthpoint Properties, Old Mutual Property, Pareto, Resilient REIT, the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) and Vukile Property Fund.



