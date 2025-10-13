South Africa
Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPrimedia BroadcastingPropelair SABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sustainability and innovation shine at the Sapoa 2025 property awards

    The South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has revealed the winners of its 2025 Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence.
    13 Oct 2025
    13 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied. The overall winner at the 2025 Sapoa Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence is Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects.
    Source: Supplied. The overall winner at the 2025 Sapoa Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence is Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects.

    Recognised as the country’s highest honour in commercial real estate, the awards spotlight pioneering projects reshaping cities and setting new global benchmarks for sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking urban development in South Africa and beyond.

    The 2025 winners exemplify the fusion of cutting-edge technology, environmental responsibility, and human-centred design that defines world-class development.

    “Each of the winning projects embody the spirit of innovation and inclusivity that drives South African property forward — building spaces that connect people, strengthen communities and create lasting value,” says Sapoa chief executive officer, Neil Gopal.

    A panel of esteemed judges from across the property and architecture professions conducted a rigorous evaluation of submissions, assessing each development on economic and financial considerations, design, function and fit, user satisfaction, tenancy, environmental sustainability, social transformation and overall impact.

    “The awards stand as a powerful reflection of South Africa’s property sector at its very best – visionary, bold and resilient. Each project is a living testament to excellence, transforming the way we live, work and connect.

    "At a time when sustainability, adaptability and community-centric design are more crucial than ever, this year’s entries prove that South Africa isn’t just keeping pace with global trends, it’s setting them,” adds Nonku Ntshona, chair of the Sapoa Property Development Awards.

    2025 Sapoa Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence

    Winners:

    Overall Winner
    Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects

    Innovation Award
    Amazon’s Corporate Head Office – Paragon Architects

    Transformation Award
    Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group / Twin City / Green Giraffe Properties / MDS Architecture

    Source: Supplied. The winner of the Transformation Award went to Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group / Twin City / Green Giraffe Properties / MDS Architecture.
    Source: Supplied. The winner of the Transformation Award went to Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group / Twin City / Green Giraffe Properties / MDS Architecture.

    Category Winners:

    Commercial Office Development of the Year
    Irene Link Precinct Building E – Abland Property Developers/Giflo Property Developers/SOM Group/Nsika Architecture & Design

    Corporate Office Development of the Year
    Amazon Corporate Head Office – Paragon Architects

    Industrial Development of the Year
    Rhenus Logistics Facility– Improvon/Actis/Nedbank/Studio-Mor Pty Ltd.

    Innovative Development of the Year
    V&A Waterfront Desalination Plant – V&A Waterfront/Revel Fox & Partners

    Interiors of the Year (Small Development)
    Exemplar REITail Head Office – McCormick Property Development/Design Build Collective/ Living Planet Architects

    Interiors of the Year (Large Development)
    Amazon AWS Interior – Design Partnership

    Mixed-Use Development of the Year
    Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof – Growthpoint Properties / dhk Architects

    ‘Other Developments’ of the Year
    Constantia Life Great Oaks Retirement Village – Constantia Life Developers/Genius Loci/ MDA Project Managers

    Refurbishment of the Year
    Primedia Head Office – Paragon Architects

    Residential Development of the Year
    The One Stellenbosch – Boogertman + Partners Architects

    Retail Development of the Year (Large Regional Mall >25,000m²)
    Parkdene Boulevard – Abland Property Developers/Retail Africa/Skyscape Architects

    Retail Development of the Year (Small Boutique <25,000m²)
    Leaping Frog Retail Centre – Abcon Developments /Bar Architects/Dorpstraat

    Rural & Small Town Development of the Year
    Princess Mkabayi Mall – Moolman Group/Twin City/Green Giraffe Properties/MDS Architecture

    Student Accommodation of the Year
    Thrive @ Crescent Studios – Thrive Student Living/Growthpoint Properties/Feenstra Group/TJA Architects Pretoria

    The awards were announced during the Sapoa Annual Convention at Sun City, attended by leading developers, architects, investors and policymakers from across South Africa’s property landscape.

    The influential property-industry gathering was sponsored by Fortress Real Estate Investments, Growthpoint Properties, Old Mutual Property, Pareto, Resilient Reit, the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) and Vukile Property Fund.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz