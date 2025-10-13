SAPOA Excellence in Property Journalism Awards 2025 winners

The South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) has announced the winners of the SAPOA Journalism Awards for Excellence 2025, recognising the journalists and media platforms whose work has illuminated the country’s dynamic property landscape with integrity, rigour and insight.

Alistair Anderson receiving the Digital & Broadcast Media of the Year for Another Brick in the Wall – Classic Business, Fine Music Radio (Michael Avery and Alistair Anderson). Left to right: Itumeleng Mothibeli, managing director of Vukile Property Fund and SAPOA president, Alistair Anderson, Another Brick in the Wall; Nomzamo Radebe, chief operating officer of SA Corporate Real Estate, and Neil Gopal, SAPOA chief executive officer

Underscoring the essential role of credible journalism in a complex and often volatile socio-economic climate, the awards celebrate fearless reporting across South Africa’s property sector.

“Fair, accurate and balanced reporting remains the cornerstone of a well-informed society. Quality, specialist journalism reflects not only the strength of our media, but also the maturity and accountability of our property industry,” says SAPOA chief executive officer Neil Gopal.

The judging panel, comprising respected leaders from both the media and property sectors, assessed entries on their relevance to the property industry and the strength of their journalism. Each category was guided by a detailed set of criteria that entrants were required to meet.

“These awards encourage and inspire journalism that reflects the highest standards of factual accuracy and narrative excellence. The winning journalists and media platforms give voice to issues that matter and hold the industry to account,” adds chair of the SAPOA Property Journalism Awards, Brian Azizollahoff.

Antoinette Slabbert receiving the Property Feature Journalist of the Year. Left to right: Itumeleng Mothibeli, managing director at Vukile Property Fund and SAPOA president, Antoinette Slabbert, Moneyweb, Nomzamo Radebe, chief operating officer of SA Corporate Real Estate, and Neil Gopal, SAPOA chief executive officer Nick Wilson receiving the Property News Journalist of the Year. Left to right: Itumeleng Mothibeli, managing director at Vukile Property Fund and SAPOA president, Nick Wilson, News24 Business, Nomzamo Radebe, chief operating officer of SA Corporate Real Estate, and Neil Gopal, SAPOA chief executive officer Tony Korsten receiving the Property Publication of the Year for Asset Magazine. Left to right: Itumeleng Mothibeli, managing director of Vukile Property Fund and SAPOA president, Tony Korsten, Asset Magazine, Nomzamo Radebe, chief operating officer of SA Corporate Real Estate, and Neil Gopal, SAPOA chief executive officer Neale Petersen receiving the Property News Website of the Year for Real Estate Investor Magazine. Left to right: Itumeleng Mothibeli, managing director at Vukile Property Fund and SAPOA president; Neale Petersen, Real Estate Investor Magazine, Nomzamo Radebe, chief operating officer of SA Corporate Real Estate, and Neil Gopal, SAPOA chief executive officer

2025 SAPOA Journalism Awards for Excellence winners

Best Newcomer of the Year

Winner: Ash Müller – Ask Ash



Runner-up: Noxolo Majavu – Business Day Property News Journalist of the Year

Winner: Nick Wilson – News24 Business



Runner-up: Vivian Warby – IOL/Cape Argus Property Feature Journalist of the Year

Winner: Antoinette Slabbert – Moneyweb



Runner-up: Melinda Chidau – +Impact Magazine Property Publication of the Year

Winner: Asset Magazine



Runner-up: Architect and Builder Magazine Digital & Broadcast Media of the Year

Winner: Another Brick in the Wall – Classic Business, Fine Music Radio (Michael Avery and Alistair Anderson)



Runner-up: Ask Ash Property News Website of the Year

Winner: Rode Publications & Media

