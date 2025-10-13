Trending
SAPOA Excellence in Property Journalism Awards 2025 winners
Underscoring the essential role of credible journalism in a complex and often volatile socio-economic climate, the awards celebrate fearless reporting across South Africa’s property sector.
“Fair, accurate and balanced reporting remains the cornerstone of a well-informed society. Quality, specialist journalism reflects not only the strength of our media, but also the maturity and accountability of our property industry,” says SAPOA chief executive officer Neil Gopal.
The judging panel, comprising respected leaders from both the media and property sectors, assessed entries on their relevance to the property industry and the strength of their journalism. Each category was guided by a detailed set of criteria that entrants were required to meet.
“These awards encourage and inspire journalism that reflects the highest standards of factual accuracy and narrative excellence. The winning journalists and media platforms give voice to issues that matter and hold the industry to account,” adds chair of the SAPOA Property Journalism Awards, Brian Azizollahoff.
2025 SAPOA Journalism Awards for Excellence winners
Best Newcomer of the Year
Property News Journalist of the Year
Property Feature Journalist of the Year
Property Publication of the Year
Digital & Broadcast Media of the Year
Property News Website of the Year
The awards were presented at SAPOA’s Annual Convention at Sun City, attended by leading figures from the property, media and investment sectors. The influential property industry gathering was sponsored by Fortress Real Estate Investments, Growthpoint Properties, Old Mutual Property, Pareto, Resilient REIT, the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) and Vukile Property Fund.
