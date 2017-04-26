Goodbye parking hassles

Parking just got a whole lot easier! admyt, the trailblazer in ticketless parking, is thrilled to announce its launch at Galleria Mall, one of KwaZulu-Natal's premier shopping destinations. After making parking hassle-free at iconic locations nationwide, admyt is set to make shopping in Durban a breeze.

Shoppers at Galleria Mall, can forget about searching for tickets, going to pay stations or waiting in long queues. With the admyt app, you can drive in and out effortlessly. Simply download the app, register, and let the number plate recognition technology take care of the rest, opening booms automatically for a seamless entry and exit. Your admyt wallet or card will be charged automatically ensuring a hassle-free experience.

As admyt takes over the existing KaChing services at Galleria Mall, it promises a smooth and easy transition for all users. With over 250,000 active vehicles on its platform and more than three million parking events processed annually across 70 locations nationwide, admyt is ready to bring more secure and convenient parking to Durban.

"We're excited to introduce admyt to KwaZulu-Natal's vibrant community," says Kfir Rusin, co-CEO of admyt. "Our partnership with Galleria Mall and its property owner, marks a significant step for us. We aim to make ticketless parking more accessible, enriching the shopping experience for South Africans while enhancing operations for landlords."

Galleria Mall's management is equally enthusiastic about this development. Kurt Hoggan, general manager, expressed, "admyt's arrival is a fantastic addition to Galleria Mall and our valued customers. By simplifying parking, admyt significantly enhances our retail experience, making our customers even happier."

admyt’s launch is set to change parking for the better, combining convenience, rewards, and operational excellence. The future of parking is here, get ready for a smoother, smarter way to park!