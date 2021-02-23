Explore excellence at IIE MSA – A world-class campus for future leaders

Are you ready to step into a world where education meets innovation, diversity fuels creativity, and dreams become reality? Welcome to IIE MSA, the largest private higher education campus in South Africa, located in the heart of Ruimsig, Johannesburg. This is your gateway to a future filled with possibilities, where academic excellence and vibrant campus life come together to create a truly unforgettable experience.

Why choose IIE MSA?

IIE MSA is a leading brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), fully registered with South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training and internationally accredited by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA has a wide range of IIE degrees available, providing students with a globally competitive education. Whether you're aiming to become a trailblazer in technology, a business guru, or an innovative engineer, IIE undergraduate degrees are designed to set you up for success.

Here’s why IIE MSA should be your first choice for 2025!

Cutting-edge facilities Our campus boasts modern architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, including high-tech engineering labs, multiple computer labs, and an on-campus library with extended hours. Students also enjoy free, fast Wi-Fi, a well-equipped gym, and secure on-campus accommodation powered by eco-friendly solar electricity—ensuring uninterrupted living and learning even during loadshedding. Location, Location, Location! Situated just 30 minutes from Johannesburg and 20 minutes from Lanseria Airport, our campus offers easy access to everything this vibrant city has to offer. From outdoor adventures at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens to Joburg’s social scene, there’s no shortage of fun beyond the lecture halls. A melting pot of cultures With students from over 30 countries, IIE MSA is a multicultural hub that fosters unity in diversity. Here, you’ll meet peers from all walks of life, share unique perspectives, and build lifelong friendships. A focus on holistic development Your educational journey at IIE MSA goes beyond textbooks. From leadership programmes to internships, volunteering opportunities, and a variety of student clubs and societies, you’ll gain practical experience and develop soft skills that will set you apart and let you shape your future.



Degrees tailored for success

At IIE MSA you can choose from a wide range of IIE undergraduate degrees across its faculties —Science and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Law and Education. These programmes are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to excel in their chosen fields. Here is a brief glimpse into our undergrad offering:

Faculty of science and technology: Do you have a passion for problem-solving and innovation? The IIE Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Application Development is perfect for aspiring tech geniuses, while the IIE Bachelor of Engineering degrees in Civil, Electrical and Electronic, and Mechanical Engineering prepare you for in-demand careers shaping South Africa’s infrastructure and industry.

Faculty of humanities and social sciences: Dive into the world of people, cultures, and ideas. With programmes like the IIE Bachelor of Social Science or the IIE Bachelor of Arts, you’ll explore topics like communication, psychology, and criminology, preparing you for dynamic careers in public service, media, or community work.

Faculty of commerce: Dream of being at the helm of a thriving business? The IIE Bachelor of Commerce degree offers a broad-based business education, while the IIE Bachelor of Accounting provides a solid foundation in financial principles, management accounting, and auditing.

Faculty of law: Passionate about justice and the legal system? The IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB) provides a coherent understanding of, and ability to, critically analyse fundamental legal concepts, principles, theories and their relationship to values, while the IIE Bachelor of Commerce in Law combines legal expertise with business acumen, opening pathways in compliance, regulation, and management. Both programmes prepare you to excel in the dynamic and interconnected worlds of law and commerce.

Faculty of education: Shape the future by becoming an educator with our IIE Bachelor of Education programmes. Whether you’re drawn to Foundation Phase teaching (Grades R-3) or Intermediate Phase teaching (Grades 4-7), you’ll gain the skills to make a lasting impact. For those ready to take their education to the next level, the IIE postgraduate honours degrees, diplomas, and master's programmes provide the perfect platform to deepen your expertise and broaden your career prospects.

More than just a degree

At IIE MSA, the learning experience extends far beyond the classroom. Our engineering labs, launched in 2022, are hubs of innovation, offering hands-on opportunities for aspiring engineers. Meanwhile, our career centre provides personalised guidance to help you land internships, work placements, and your first job after graduation.

Don’t forget about our vibrant student life! From basketball courts and soccer fields to on-campus events and societies, there’s never a dull moment. The IIE MSA Voice, our student representative committee, ensures that your voice is heard and helps create a sense of community through multicultural events and campaigns.

Safe, convenient living

Our on-campus accommodation offers modern, fully equipped apartments where students can enjoy a secure, community-focused lifestyle. With 24-hour security, fingerprint access, and communal entertainment areas, living on campus feels like a home away from home.

Your future starts here

At IIE MSA, we’re not just preparing students for jobs—we’re shaping leaders who will transform industries, communities, and the world. Join us and experience an education that blends world-class academics with an unforgettable campus experience.

