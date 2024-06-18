Pre-enrol at South Africa’s leading private higher education institution

Eduvos understands that making the right choice about future studies and career paths in matric can be daunting. By pre-enrolling, prospective students can have peace of mind that they have a seat secured at South Africa's best private higher education institution.

Eduvos’s dedicated team of higher education consultants are ready to help matrics in deciding what field of study would best suit them and what career options are available to them. Once enrolled, learners have the flexibility to change their chosen qualification.

Students can choose from over 20 accredited qualifications, internationally recognised, across the faculties of Applied Science, Commerce and Law, Humanities, and Information Technology. Those who might not achieve the results they aimed for in matric can stay on their path to success through Eduvos’s access and pre-degree foundation programmes and higher certificate qualifications.

Once pre-enrolled, students will receive their provisional acceptance letter which unlocks benefits exclusive to Eduvos. Essentially, the institution wishes to build in time for effective decision-making so that students are well-prepared to commence their studies in 2025. The provisional acceptance letter enables students to connect with the institution's funding partners should they need funding support. Students can also access the institution's accommodation partners, textbook providers, and take a personal tour of their chosen campus.

Eduvos is an accredited and registered private higher education institution with the Department of Higher Education and Training under the Education Act No. 101 of 1997. Eduvos offers students the chance to receive quality, affordable education in a holistic, future-facing learning environment at one of its 12 campuses across South Africa.

With innovative curricula embracing AI, Eduvos is leading the safe and ethical use of AI in education to equip students with the skills and expertise needed to thrive and meet the demands of the future workforce.

Eduvos prides itself on producing real-world-ready graduates and prioritises the employability of its students. Eduvos has dedicated Employability Centres which focus on equipping students with the critical skills that make them valuable employees.

Students must also complete a Work Integrated Learning programme, where they are placed at an organisation in their final year of study. Eduvos has been voted the best private higher education provider in South Africa for two consecutive years by corporates that employ graduates.

Matrics who pre-enrol can look forward to more than just a quality education, but also a vibrant student life. Eduvos provides students with a holistic learning experience that goes beyond the classroom. Eduvos students, affectionately known as Vossies, can choose from a range of clubs and societies available on each campus or join the Eduvos esports league. Once classes start, students also have access to Student Advisors and external counselling services provided by Eduvos’s wellness partner, Universal Healthcare.

Those wishing to find out more about Eduvos can do so at the institution's National Open Day on Saturday, 28 September, taking place at all 12 of its campuses. Alternatively, they can visit the campuses from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4pm.

To find out more, view our prospectus, and for more information on pre-enrolment for 2025, visit https://www.eduvos.com/admissions/pre-enrol-students/

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper. The institution has been awarded PMR.Africa’s Diamond Arrow Award as the best private higher education provider in South Africa for two years in a row.

