Africa


Eduvos awarded Best Higher Education Provider in South Africa

14 Aug 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is delighted to announce that it has been awarded PMR.africa's Diamond Arrow Award as the highest-rated private higher education provider in South Africa.
Eduvos awarded Best Higher Education Provider in South Africa

The PMR.africa Awards acknowledge organisations across all industries for their excellence. Winners are recognised for their competitiveness, effectiveness, leadership and resilience. The awards acknowledge the hard work of an institution and set a benchmark for others to aspire to.

Eduvos, one of South Africa’s largest private higher education institutions, is proud of its efforts to provide quality, affordable education. Eduvos's mission is to shape potential – student by student – towards Africa’s prosperity. It aims to prepare students for the dynamic world, where they can thrive as active participants.

“As a higher education institution, we want to ensure that after graduation, our students add value to industry and society,” says Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee. “This award acknowledges that companies and government entities that employ Eduvos’ graduates see the difference and the competence in our graduates. It also acknowledges that our current students experience the holistic and practical approach to learning that we offer.

"I am so proud of all our staff who work tirelessly to go the extra mile daily to offer a beneficial, future-fit learning experience to our students; and to the many companies that partner with us to provide real-world exposure and employment to our students. We are extremely grateful to PMR.africa for this acknowledgement and the award.”

The award is bestowed based on the scores given to the nominated institutions by the participants. In May and June this year, PMR.africa interviewed respondents, mostly line managers and HR managers, from large companies, national, provincial and local government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in South Africa, that employ graduates and students from various providers of private higher education.

Respondents rated graduates from private higher education institutions across 12 criteria, including their application of knowledge in the workplace, innovation and academic knowledge.

Johan Hattingh, CEO of PMR.africa, says that providers of private higher education in South Africa have emerged as pivotal role players in helping to address unemployment in the country. “Education is the biggest platform through which unemployment can be addressed. The results of PMR.africa’s survey on providers of higher education clearly indicate that Eduvos is preparing students and graduates to address the bigger challenges being faced in the workplace and society at large. A well-rounded student and graduate is required to ensure a responsible and sustainable future, and Eduvos is the leader in preparing its students accordingly.”

PMR.africa will publish a special feature on providers of private higher education in South Africa in August 2023. Eduvos will be honoured at PMR.africa’s annual awards ceremony, the date of which is still to be announced.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is one of South Africa’s largest private higher education institutions with 12 campuses nationwide. They offer over 27 fully accredited qualifications, internationally recognised.

Eduvos acknowledges that the world of work is constantly changing, and innovative technologies are disrupting industries. For this reason, Eduvos is constantly updating its curriculum, academic offerings and campus spaces to meet the ever-changing demands of the world of work and to prepare students to be future-ready. The institution equips its students with the current and relevant skills and knowledge they will need to prosper in their careers.

The institution also offers qualifications aimed at working professionals who seek to upskill and reskill themselves to stay relevant in the job market. Eduvos had various modes of learning available, including options for working people who have to balance work and studies.

Eduvos has four intakes throughout the year, meaning prospective students do not have to wait until the following year to start their studies.

Prospective students can still enrol for the fourth and final intake of 2023, starting 2 October.

Alternatively, prospective students, including matriculants, can pre-enrol and reserve their seat for 2024.

About PMR.africa

PMR.africa is a division of C.J. Hattingh & Sons, a consultancy and research company based in South Africa.

PMR.africa publishes a business journal and online version. The purpose of the journal is to serve as a platform in which the results of PMR.africa’s surveys can be published.

It is PMR.africa’s objective to brand the companies and institutions identified in these surveys as entities with huge potential and to promote a company or institution as a unique entity for existing and potential business. The purpose of these initiatives is to recognise excellence across all industry sectors.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Find Eduvos online:
Website: eduvos.com
Twitter: @edu_vos
Instagram: @eduvoseducation
YouTube: youtube.com/@EduvosEducation

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
