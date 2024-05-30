Eduvos embraces AI to shape the future of higher education

AI holds immense promise for higher education, offering opportunities to augment the learning experience to facilitate students’ learning, streamline administrative processes, and adapt the curriculum to meet the evolving needs of learners. Recognising this potential, Eduvos is embracing AI as a transformative tool to revolutionise the educational experience for its students, affectionately called Vossies.

According to PwC’s 2023 Higher Education Leaders Survey, almost all South African tertiary institution leaders view artificial intelligence as an opportunity rather than a threat. Despite this, very few institutions have started to incorporate AI into their learning. This is where Eduvos stands out.

The institution is already taking proactive steps to ensure Eduvos’ curricula are AI-responsive. Students will increasingly be prompted to use AI as a supportive tool in their learning, based on clear guidelines on responsible and ethical AI usage. Students will be encouraged to generate AI chatbot prompts in the context of their module, but to critically evaluate the AI-generated content – thereby becoming better informed about the capabilities and limitations of AI in their field of study. Academic content writers are also exploring ways to use AI as a tool to improve accessibility and clarity, e.g. to test whether assignments are clear and can be understood by any student.

According to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2023, technology adoption will remain a key driver of business transformation in the next five years. Over 85% of organisations surveyed identify increased adoption of new and frontier technologies and broadening digital access as the trends most likely to drive transformation in their organisation.

"It is imperative that we equip our students with the skills and competencies needed to thrive in a world fundamentally transformed by AI, and to excel in future careers that will be shaped by other technology disruptions that we cannot yet fathom," said Dr. Mine de Klerk, the national manager of design and future learning at Eduvos. "We want to instill a sense of openness and curiosity in our students, so that they can harness the vast potential of AI. We also want to ensure they remain critical about these tools. To achieve this balance, we retain a strong focus on the values that should underpin AI usage. Ultimately, our objective is our graduates to demonstrate a commitment to the informed, responsible, ethical and transparent use of current and future AI tools in their lifelong learning and careers.”

Eduvos' approach to integrating AI into higher education is grounded in ethics and adaptability. The institution is taking a proactive stance by engaging its faculty and staff in discussions about AI, fostering AI literacy among students, and incorporating AI into the curriculum in creative and meaningful ways.

"We believe that AI should leverage, not replace, the human element of education," added Dr. de Klerk. "While AI can facilitate more personalised learning experiences and streamline administrative tasks, it's essential to maintain a balance and ensure that learning remains a human endeavour grounded in critical thinking, imagination, and problem-solving."

To support its AI initiatives, Eduvos has established a dedicated AI committee comprising academic staff, student representatives, student and staff support personnel and IT professionals – amongst others. This committee is responsible for exploring the risks, policies, and opportunities associated with AI implementation and ensuring that Eduvos remains at the forefront of AI-related educational innovation.

"Our commitment to academic integrity remains unwavering, and we are updating our policies to address the unique challenges and opportunities posed by AI," stated Dr. de Klerk. "By fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and adaptability, we are positioning Eduvos as a leader in leveraging AI to shape the future of higher education."

Eduvos invites collaboration with industry and corporate partners to further expand its AI initiatives and enhance the learning experience for students. By embracing AI responsibly and proactively, Eduvos is empowering its students to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

