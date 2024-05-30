Professor Mosa Moshabela appointed UCT's new vice-chancellor

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced Professor Mosa Moshabela as its 11th vice-chancellor.

Professor Mosa Moshabela | Source: Supplied

This concludes a thorough and consultative six-month recruitment and selection process. He will formally take up the UCT vice-chancellor position on 1 October 2024.

UCT chair of council Norman Arendse (SC) said:

“Throughout the recruitment and selection process, he demonstrated deep knowledge and an appreciation of the challenges the UCT vice-chancellor may encounter. He showed a sincere commitment to agile, transformative and values-based leadership.

“The selection committee believes that Professor Moshabela is the best candidate for such a time as this in UCT’s history and that he will work with conviction and vision to ensure UCT’s sustainability into and beyond 2030.”

Professor Moshabela is currently the deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, a role he has held since 2021.

An esteemed academic and clinician scientist, he is a member of the Academy of Science of South Africa. He has a decorated career, with multiple awards.

Among these, he was awarded the PHILA Annual Award in 2022 by the Public Health Association of South Africa for his contribution to Public Health in South Africa, and a Ministerial Special Covid-19 Award in 2020–2021 for Covid-19 Science Communication and Public Engagement.

Professor Moshabela is the Chairperson of the Governing Board at the National Research Foundation; and Health Commissioner to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, as one of the seven multi-sector commissioners on the premier’s Provincial Planning Commission.

He is a former member of the board at the South African Medical Research Council and former chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health in the Academy of Science of South Africa.

A medical doctor by profession, his research is focused on the implementation science of health innovations.

This is a multidisciplinary practice which seeks to improve the access, quality, equity and impact of healthcare for especially resource-constrained sub-Saharan African countries.

Primarily, Professor Moshabela’s contribution to health research has been in the improvement of access and quality in healthcare to combat infectious diseases, particularly in relation to HIV and TB, and in the areas of health systems, services and policy research.

Globally, he is a member of the international advisory board for the Lancet Healthy Longevity, Lancet commission on synergies between Health Promotion, Universal Healthcare Access and Global Health Security, and the commission of the US National Academies for Science, Engineering and Medicine on the Global Roadmap to Healthy Longevity.