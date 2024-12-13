Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowMultiChoicePareto LimitedSAMROOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    KZN school Khombindlela High’s year of triumph on and off the court

    Issued by MultiChoice
    13 Dec 2024
    13 Dec 2024
    KwaZulu-Natal’s Khombindlela High School has had an exceptional year, marked by impressive victories in both the DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC) and the KZN Sports Awards. The school’s outstanding achievements have not only showcased its prowess in sports but also highlighted its dedication to excellence in all areas of student life.
    KZN school Khombindlela High&#x2019;s year of triumph on and off the court

    Khombindlela High School’s netball team made history in July when they were crowned champions of the Ubuntu stream at the DSNC. Their journey to the top was a testament to resilience and exceptional teamwork as over the final weekend, the team played eight matches, winning six, and ultimately secured victory in the final. 

    "We gained more experience as a school team at the tournament while representing our province. We wanted to make our province proud and put it on the map," said team captain Nelisiwe Msweli.

    Khombindlela’s triumph was the result of years of hard work, with the team growing stronger and more focused over time. Reflecting on the final moments of their victory, Msweli shared, “We were able to endure and make it through to the final game. This demonstrated the capacity we had to achieve our goal.”

    Just months after their DSNC victory in July, Khombindlela’s achievements were further recognised in November when they were named School of the Year at the KZN Sports Awards. The accolade celebrated not only their sporting success but also their commitment to academic excellence and community involvement. “We were so excited. This is something we never expected, it came as a surprise to us. Just being nominated was an achievement on its own, and winning was the bonus,” said the team’s coach, Lungile Lembethe.

    Khombindlela High School, established in 1974, has long been a pillar of the Ngwelezane community. Over the years, the school has produced numerous successful individuals who have excelled in various fields. The recent KZN Sports Award reflects the hard work and dedication that have always been hallmarks of the school. “We are a school that works very hard to promote excellence, whether academically or in extracurricular activities while striving to serve our community well,” said Principal Nompumelelo Mthiyane.

    As Khombindlela High School celebrates these remarkable achievements, it remains focused on encouraging the next generation, both on the court and in the classroom. The school’s principal, educators, coaches, and parents all share in the pride of these accomplishments, recognising that Khombindlela’s success is the result of their collective efforts. 

    “We offer extra classes, not only to support learning but also to help students who may not excel academically but show great potential in sports. We try to support them through those extra classes,” shared one of the teachers.

    The netball team’s victory at the DSNC and the recognition at the KZN Sports Awards are just the beginning of what promises to be a continued legacy of excellence. Through these triumphs, Khombindlela High School has earned a well-deserved place as a champion, both in sports and in shaping the future of its students.

    "We want to say thank you to all the teachers, a special thanks to our principal and our coaches for giving us support and everything that we need. We really appreciate that," said Msweli on behalf of the players.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MultiChoice
    We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz