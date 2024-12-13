KZN school Khombindlela High’s year of triumph on and off the court

KwaZulu-Natal’s Khombindlela High School has had an exceptional year, marked by impressive victories in both the DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC) and the KZN Sports Awards. The school’s outstanding achievements have not only showcased its prowess in sports but also highlighted its dedication to excellence in all areas of student life.

Khombindlela High School’s netball team made history in July when they were crowned champions of the Ubuntu stream at the DSNC. Their journey to the top was a testament to resilience and exceptional teamwork as over the final weekend, the team played eight matches, winning six, and ultimately secured victory in the final.

"We gained more experience as a school team at the tournament while representing our province. We wanted to make our province proud and put it on the map," said team captain Nelisiwe Msweli.

Khombindlela’s triumph was the result of years of hard work, with the team growing stronger and more focused over time. Reflecting on the final moments of their victory, Msweli shared, “We were able to endure and make it through to the final game. This demonstrated the capacity we had to achieve our goal.”

Just months after their DSNC victory in July, Khombindlela’s achievements were further recognised in November when they were named School of the Year at the KZN Sports Awards. The accolade celebrated not only their sporting success but also their commitment to academic excellence and community involvement. “We were so excited. This is something we never expected, it came as a surprise to us. Just being nominated was an achievement on its own, and winning was the bonus,” said the team’s coach, Lungile Lembethe.

Khombindlela High School, established in 1974, has long been a pillar of the Ngwelezane community. Over the years, the school has produced numerous successful individuals who have excelled in various fields. The recent KZN Sports Award reflects the hard work and dedication that have always been hallmarks of the school. “We are a school that works very hard to promote excellence, whether academically or in extracurricular activities while striving to serve our community well,” said Principal Nompumelelo Mthiyane.

As Khombindlela High School celebrates these remarkable achievements, it remains focused on encouraging the next generation, both on the court and in the classroom. The school’s principal, educators, coaches, and parents all share in the pride of these accomplishments, recognising that Khombindlela’s success is the result of their collective efforts.

“We offer extra classes, not only to support learning but also to help students who may not excel academically but show great potential in sports. We try to support them through those extra classes,” shared one of the teachers.

The netball team’s victory at the DSNC and the recognition at the KZN Sports Awards are just the beginning of what promises to be a continued legacy of excellence. Through these triumphs, Khombindlela High School has earned a well-deserved place as a champion, both in sports and in shaping the future of its students.

"We want to say thank you to all the teachers, a special thanks to our principal and our coaches for giving us support and everything that we need. We really appreciate that," said Msweli on behalf of the players.



