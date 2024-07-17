Marketing & Media Education
    Would you like to use film as a tool for social change?

    Issued by Sunshine Cinema
    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Africa’s innovative solar-powered cinema network, Sunshine Cinema, has teamed up with the Centre for Film and Media Studies at the University of Cape Town to present the Film Impact Screening Facilitator Online Short Course.
    Over the past three years, our course has trained 103 students from around the world, including countries across the Majority World such as South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Honduras, Uganda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Brazil, Kenya, Botswana, Ghana, and Sudan.

    Ideal for aspiring impact producers, screening facilitators, creative activists, and NGO communications professionals, this course offers invaluable insights from seasoned impact producers like Anita Khanna, activists such as Zackie Achmat, filmmakers Dylan Valley and Judy Kibinge, and experts in film and social impact strategy, including Dr. Liani Maasdorp and the renowned storyteller Gcina Mhlophe.

    Apply now: https://forms.gle/W964knBoPSoPkfXz6
    Course duration: August 2024 - December 2024
    Application deadline: 25 July 2024
    Course fee: R17,000
    Discover more about the course: https://sunshinecinema.org/impact-facilitator-course/

