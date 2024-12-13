Somerset Mall embarks on expansion project

Somerset Mall, a dominant shopping destination in the Helderberg region, has announced plans for a landmark expansion project aimed at redefining retail in the Western Cape.

Image supplied

The first phase of this redevelopment is scheduled for completion by November 2025 and will add 5,500m2 of retail space, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors.

“Somerset Mall’s expansion is about more than just adding space; it’s about creating a place that brings people together. This redevelopment will elevate the shopping experience with timeless design and enhanced amenities, making the mall a true hub for connection and community,” said Mandy Bellamy, general manager of Somerset Mall.

A strategic vision for market leadership

The expansion will bolster Somerset Mall’s position as the leading retail and leisure hub in Somerset West. Located at the busy intersection of the N2 and R44 highways, the centre already attracts a diverse audience, from residents to international travellers.

“This redevelopment is designed to capitalise on Somerset West’s rapid growth,” explained Wayne Abegglen, Hyprop Portfolio Executive for the Western Cape.

“We’re introducing over 50 new stores, with a focus on athleisure and affordable luxury brands, family entertainment, and a wider variety of food and dining options. Additionally, we aim to enhance customer amenities to set a new standard for retail excellence in the region.”

Key objectives of the redevelopment

1. Expanding Retail Options: The redevelopment will address unmet demand by introducing a broader range of offerings to meet evolving shopper preferences.

2. Elevating the Shopper Experience: The mall’s transformation includes retiling the entire centre with timeless, modern designs and upgrading bathrooms to feature contemporary, high-quality facilities. These enhancements will create a refreshed and sophisticated environment that elevates comfort and convenience for visitors.

Designed for modern living

Somerset Mall’s redevelopment goes beyond retail. It includes family-focused entertainment spaces, luxurious restroom renovations, and improved dining options, all aimed at creating a destination for connection and relaxation. Unique features such as electric vehicle charging stations, a golf cart shopper shuttle, and a vibrant art mile featuring renowned sculptor Marco Olivier further set the mall apart.

“As we embark on this significant transformation, we’re proud to contribute to the Helderberg region’s economic growth and job creation. Somerset Mall is more than a shopping destination — it’s a cornerstone of our community, and this expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing its role in the lives of our visitors,” Bellamy added.

Economic growth and regional impact

With its catchment area consisting of 44.4% of upper-middle-income earners, the expansion reflects a commitment to supporting local growth. Somerset Mall attracts over 9.3 million visitors annually and the redevelopment will further boost foot traffic, tenant revenue, and regional investment.

“We’re investing in Somerset West’s future,” Abegglen said. “This project will provide a platform for local entrepreneurship, attract high-quality tenants, and create lasting value for the region.”

A look ahead

With the first phase slated for completion in November 2025, the Somerset Mall redevelopment is poised to reshape the shopping experience in the Helderberg region. Prospective tenants are invited to join this vibrant and growing ecosystem.