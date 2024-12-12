Adcock Ingram recalls Panado paediatric syrup

Pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram Limited has initiated a recall of a batch of Panado paediatric alcohol-free grape-flavoured syrup in South Africa.

Adcock Ingram's medical director, Thiruvasan Govindsamy, classified the recall as Class III. This represents the lowest risk level, where there is minimal concern regarding the safety and efficacy of the product, with very limited risk to the patient.

He explained the recall was initiated due to the detection of precipitation in the syrup’s active ingredient, paracetamol.

Precipitation, in this context, refers to the formation of solid particles or crystals within the liquid, which can affect the consistency and effectiveness of the medication, necessitating the recall. Both the 50ml and 100ml products with expiry dates of July 2025, February 2026, and April 2026 are affected.

The recall is specifically intended for wholesalers, private and state hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and retail outlets.