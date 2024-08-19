Hi-Tec opens in Somerset Mall

Somerset Mall is now home to a new hub for outdoor enthusiasts, with the recent opening of a new Hi-Tec outdoor apparel store.

Image supplied

The Hi-Tec store offers a wide range of apparel and gear designed for various outdoor activities, including hiking and trail running. The new store aims to serve both seasoned adventurers and newcomers to the outdoor lifestyle by providing top-tier products that combine functionality with style.

The store boasts an extensive product range from rugged hiking boots and weather-resistant jackets to comfortable base layers and versatile accessories, the store features a wide range of Hi-Tec’s renowned products.

Hi-Tec, known globally for its commitment to quality and innovation, has chosen Somerset West as a strategic location to expand its presence in South Africa. The town, surrounded by natural landscapes, including mountains and coastal trails, provides an ideal backdrop for the brand’s outdoor apparel.

"Opening the Hi-Tec Somerset store is a testament to our vision for the future—a commitment to consistency in delivering quality products that align with our core values. This store embodies the spirit of innovation and reliability that our customers trust, paving the way for the next chapter in our brand's journey”, says the retail director, Shane van Tonder.