Hi-Tec celebrates golden jubilee

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    26 Apr 2024
    Hi-Tec, producer and distributor of outdoor footwear, apparel, and accessories in South Africa is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The company was founded in England in 1974 by Frank van Wezel, and it has always been dedicated to creating products that help people enjoy the outdoors.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With the belief that spending time in nature is important, the brand is committed to remaining relevant in the ever-evolving sports and outdoor industries, as well as producing functional and comfortable products whilst maintaining their consistent drive to create new technologies.

    Hi-Tec's Original styles defined the brand as they represented a unique sports discipline on which the design and thought processes were built on. For the 50th anniversary the brand pays homage to these styles by introducing a range that pays tribute to the past but also highlights their commitment to future growth of the Hi-Tec brand.

    These original styles were the Squash Classic-1974 (Court style), Silver Shadow-1981 (Running style) and the PCT -1985 (Hiking style). The brand then took their latest development – the GEO range of products and combined the upper styling of the Originals with the GEO soles and midsoles, thus creating the Original Since collection.

    To celebrate the golden jubilee, Hi-Tec is launching the Run Through Time campaign. The campaign aims to take customers on a journey through the brand's incredible stories, from being the shoe of choice for 23% of runners in the first-ever London Marathon to global football superstars wearing the Kings Cup boots in the 90s.

    By proudly becoming the official shoe of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in 1995, Hi-Tec has been redefining sport, culture, and outdoor activities since its inception.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Simon Spreckley, founder and CCO of FutureBorn, said, "We've had the privilege of collaborating with Hi-Tec on the 'Run Through Time' campaign, using tech and AI to breathe life into the brand's remarkable stories. In an era where the world's leading lifestyle and apparel brands are built off incredible stories, we are excited to help Hi-Tec tell theirs."

    Hi-Tec continues to work tirelessly to keep up with the latest trends and to evolve the aesthetics, technologies, and materials that are carefully implemented in all their designs.

    Their goal is clear: to get the world outside and enjoy the freedom of the great outdoors.

