    Hi-Tec’s HTS74 makes it debut in SA

    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Hi-Tec has taken the next step forward with the launch of the HTS74 sneaker, a contemporary reimagining of the iconic Silver Shadow from 1981.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Crafted for motion, the HTS74 features Hi-Tec’s RollinGait︎ System (RGS), developed in collaboration with Vibram, will come in five fresh colourways between February and June.

    Each of the colour drops - one each month - will be showcased in an exclusive retail experience, with minimalist design and sleek craftsmanship.

    Think clean lines, refined materials, and subtle displays that let the sneakers do the talking.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The HTS74 isn’t just a sneaker: It’s a collector’s piece, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With limited availability, these releases will only be available for a short time, making each drop a must-have moment in local sneaker culture.

    The HTS74 lands online and in select Hi-Tec stores, including Somerset West, Tyger Valley, Stellenbosch, Kolonnade, East Point, The Grove, and George.

