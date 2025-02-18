Subscribe & Follow
Hi-Tec’s HTS74 makes it debut in SA
Crafted for motion, the HTS74 features Hi-Tec’s RollinGait︎ System (RGS), developed in collaboration with Vibram, will come in five fresh colourways between February and June.
Each of the colour drops - one each month - will be showcased in an exclusive retail experience, with minimalist design and sleek craftsmanship.
Think clean lines, refined materials, and subtle displays that let the sneakers do the talking.
The HTS74 isn’t just a sneaker: It’s a collector’s piece, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With limited availability, these releases will only be available for a short time, making each drop a must-have moment in local sneaker culture.
The HTS74 lands online and in select Hi-Tec stores, including Somerset West, Tyger Valley, Stellenbosch, Kolonnade, East Point, The Grove, and George.